It's here.
The 2021 high school football season officially begins Monday morning, the first day the UIL allows teams to hold practice.
All eight Golden Circle teams -- Corsicana, Mildred, Kerens, Rice, Blooming Grove, Frost, Dawson and Hubbard -- begin practice Monday to prepare for the new season. The first day teams can play a game is Aug. 27, but every GC team will have at least one scrimmage before opening night.
Corsicana's Tigers will scrimmage Dallas Carter on the road at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and hold a scrimmage at home at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium at 7 p.m. Aug. 19.
The Tigers open the regular season on the road at The Colony at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. Hal Wasson's Tigers return five starters on offense and seven players on defense, and will have some decisions to make during summer drills, including naming a new quarterback.
Sophomores Rhett Southard and Adrian Baston are the leading contenders for that spot, which will have a new look this season. Another interesting twist will be at wide receiver, where Damarius "Da-Da" Daniels will move from tailback to join a talented group of receivers that includes senior Conner Means.
The Tigers, who were ravaged by injuries last season, are hoping to stay healthy and make a return to the playoffs after missing a playoff berth in District 8-5A DII, where they literally changed the format for earning a postseason bid in the middle of the season due to COVID-19 concerns a year ago.
The Tigers open their District 8-5A season at home on Sept. 17 against Royse City in a key district showdown.
Three new coaches will lead GC teams this season as Jeremy Gantt takes over at Blooming Grove, where the Lions return a lot of talent, including linebacker Trent Nicholson, the GC Defensive Player of the Year.
Jimmy Thompson, a long-time coach who has had a ton of success including winning a state title at Garrison, comes to Dawson to lead a talented Bulldogs team that will be trying to win the District 7-2A DI title. Dawson finished second last season.
Michael Scott, who has been Rice's defensive coordinator for the past six seasons, takes over as the head coach for the Bulldogs, who will be trying to reach the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.
Scott is a huge reason Rice has had so much success over the Bulldogs' five-year run to the playoffs, and everyone at Rice is looking forward to keeping the streak alive this season.
Mildred has a new quarterback in Jake Callahan, who led the Eagles to the 3A 7-on-7 state tournament in June, and return Cody Hayes, one of the top receivers in the Golden Circle and a four-year starter who has been a leader for his entire career.
Kerens, which surprised a lot of high school football fans by reaching the playoffs a year ago when Ted Patton's Bobcats challenged for the District 7-2A DI title, begins practice Monday as one of the favorites in the district to make another trip to the postseason.
Frost and Hubbard will battle for a playoff spot in the loaded District 10-2A DII race that includes state powers Mart and Bremond. Mart, which won four state titles n a row before being upset in the state title game last year, begins the season as the No.1-ranked 2A DII team in Texas, and Bremond is ranked No. 13.
Frost is optimistic about it's Band of Brothers team that is much closer and more versatile than in recent years.
Hubbard surprised a lot of football fans last year when the Jaguars, who lost 22 seniors from the previous year, made the playoff with one of the youngest teams in the Golden Circle and a new coach in Roger Masters.
Masters brings back a lot of confidence and more than a dozen starters, including QB Kendon Johnson, who had a big season last year as a freshman, and linebackers MJ Ryman (97 tackles) and all-everything Shelby Noppeney. Both Noppeney, the GC Co-Pitcher of the Year, and Ryman helped lead Hubbard to the state semifinals in baseball in June.
