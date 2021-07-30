Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Tiger receiver Conner Means, seen here in action from a game last season, returns this year as a senior. Means caught the winning pass in the Tigers' 2020 opening night win over The Colony. He will be on the field Monday morning when the Tigers hold their first practice of the 2021 season.

All eight Golden Circle teams -- Corsicana, Mildred, Kerens, Rice, Blooming Grove, Frost, Dawson and Hubbard -- begin practice Monday to prepare for the new season. The Tigers play their first game on Aug. 27 at The Colony.