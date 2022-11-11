If there's anyone in Corsicana that doesn't realize what the UIL did to the Tigers when they moved the football team into the District 5-5A DII race this season, just take a look at how the three playoff teams that emerged from that incredibly competitive district made out Thursday on the opening night of the playoffs.
The three teams (Midlothian Heritage, Everman and Ennis) outscored their bi-district opponents by a combined score of 148-44.
Yes, these were all playoff teams.
Heritage defeated Dallas Kimball 42-14, Everman downed Seagoville 51-7 and Ennis won 55-23 over Dallas Woodrow Wilson Thursday night.
Mansfield Summit, which was the preseason pick to win the 5-5A DII title and finished fourth, plays Friday night against defending state champ South Oak Cliff.
