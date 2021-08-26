Eustace Bulldogs at Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Lion Stadium
Records: 8-3A DI Eustace 0-0, 0-0; 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 0-0, 0-0.
Players to Watch: Eustace: WR/DB Christian Case, RB/LB Cannon Kilcrease, OL/DL David French, TE/LB Kasen Carter.
Blooming Grove: RB/DB Jalen Coleman, WR/DB Bryson Fisher, OL/LB Adam Tovar, OL/DL Kian Long.
Update: The Eustace Bulldogs, under the leadership of head coach Monty Leaf, are coming off a 2-7 2020 campaign that also saw them go 0-5 in district play. But the Bulldogs return 12 lettermen to this years’ team and also return six offensive and six defensive starters. The Lions edged Eustace 17-14 in last year's opener at Eustace.
The Bulldogs will rely on the running of backs Kilcrease and Jake Haney to pace the offense. Receiver Case had a good season last year as he recorded 800 receiving yards. Tight end Carter also figures heavily into the plans.
The Lions, under new head coach Jeremy Gantt, return 22 lettermen from a squad that finished 7-4 last year and 5-1 in district play. That one loss was a Covid forfeit loss to Palmer. The Lions also return 6 offensive and 6 defensive starters from their Bi-District finalist team of 2020.
Gantt plans to open up the offense with more passing involved. He will rely on quarterback Levi Hopper to accomplish that. Wide receivers Kelton Bell, Fisher, De’Marco Debrow, and Noah Hutchinson will be his main targets along with tight end Carter Grant.
The running game will be in the capable hands of Coleman and Timmy Hamilton, and Hamilton will also be counted on in the receiving game. The offensive line is strong with Long, Tovar, Devon Hood, Adam Sanchez, and David Mirafuentes leading the way.
Grant will anchor the defense from his end position. He had 5 quarterback sacks last season. Tovar will put pressure on from his linebacker spot while Fisher, Hamilton, Coleman, and Bell make up the defensive backfield. Linebacker Trent Nicholson, who had 104 tackles last year, is still recovering from knee surgery but hopes to be back soon.
