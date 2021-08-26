Dawson at Thorndale
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Stadium
Records: Dawson was 6-5 in 2020. Thorndale was 6-4.
Players to Watch: Dawson: QB/DB Isaiah Johnson, OL/DL Eddie Guerra, OL/LB Payton McCormack, OL/DL Hunter Boatright. Thorndale: DE/TE Stryker Leschber, WR/DB Branson McCoy, RB/LB Luke Merz, OL/DL Alvin Theis.
Update: Last season, at Ed Mitchell Field, the visiting Thorndale Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead, 18-0, before Dawson battled back to cut the lead to four, 18-14, midway through the third quarter.
Thorndale would put the game away with a fourth quarter touchdown, 24-14. Both teams would go on to make the playoffs but exit with disappointing first round losses.
This year’s game will mark the Dawson debut of new head coach Jimmy Thompson, who arrives in Dawson with 248 career wins and a state title on his resume. On offense, Dawson will be led by senior Isaiah Johnson as Thompson looks to open up the offense. Johnson rushed for 182 yards last season, including an 80-yard touchdown run, in limited action. Joining Johnson in the backfield will be sophomore running back DeMarcus Jackson. The strength of the offense could be the offensive line, led by seniors Hunter Boatright and Eddie Guerra.
On the other side of the ball, Dawson has one of the top defenders in the Golden Circle in junior LB Payton McCormack, who was named by Texas Football as the preseason Defensive Player of the Year in District 8-2A DI. McCormack led the Bulldogs with 126 tackles as the defense gave up less than 18 points per game. Thorndale returns QB Coy Stutts, who threw for 1,502 yards last season, and top targets TE Stryker Leschber and WR Branson McCoy. Defensively, Thorndale returns seven starters from a squad that gave up almost 20 points per game.
