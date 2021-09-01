Dawson at Leon
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Cougar Field
Records: Dawson is 0-1. Leon is 0-1.
Players to Watch: Dawson: WR/DB Roberto Ramirez, WR/DB Tyler Case, OL/DL Christian Hoover, WR/CB Jordan McAdams. Leon: WR/DB Tito Gonzalez, OL/DL Josh Anderson, RB/LB Luis Guillen, OL/DL Aaron Graham.
Update: Both teams will be looking to get their first win of the new season after losses in Week 1. Dawson made the long trip to Thorndale, falling 27-0, to the perennial state power. The Bulldogs played a great first half, save for one play that set up the only score of the half. Dawson trailed 7-0 at the break, despite being statistically even. Thorndale took control in the third quarter, scoring on three consecutive drives to put the game away. Defensively, Dawson was led last week by Payton McCormack (12 tackles/8 solo) and Cade Onstott (9 tackles/5 solo). Leon fell to Rosebud-Lott, 60-22, on the road last week. Dawson senior quarterback Isaiah Johnson, who looked very comfortable running the Bulldogs’ new look spread offense, and receivers Hastin Easley, Isaac Johnson, and Elijah Allen, look to take advantage of the Cougar defense. Last week, the Cougars gave up 431 yards and 7 touchdowns passing, along with almost 200 yards rushing. In last year’s match-up in Dawson, the Bulldogs ran all over the Cougars, 55-34.
