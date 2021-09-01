Meridian at Frost
7 p.m. Friday
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: 10-2A DII Frost is 0-1. 13-2A DII Meridian is 0-1.
Players To Watch: Frost: OL/DL/K Francisco Hernandez, OL/DL Jaden Rowe, OL/DL Tucker Shaw, RB/DB Gabriel Townsend. Meridian: QB/RB John Bernard, RB/LB Dustan Bowers, C/NT Jose Martinez, WR/DE Brady Taylor.
Update: Frost lost last week to Bartlett 28-12. Other than allowing a punt return touchdown, the Polar Bears defense played stingingly. Hernandez and Townsend each recorded seven tackles. Hernandez’s total included a tackle-for-loss and Townsend’s total included a sack.
Meridian lost to Kerens 32-7 last week at home. The Yellow Jackets committed five turnovers – three fumbles and two interceptions. Kerens scored on a 44-yard “pick six” and an 18-yard fumble return by freshman Nehemiah Massey. Another Yellow Jacket fumble was coughed up inside their own 20-yard line against an aggressive Kerens defense.
Meridian, with a 3-6 record last year, has 32 students playing football this fall. It is the most players available for coach Wade Morton who is now in his third season.
Frost lost to Meridian 27-0 at Yellow Jacket Stadium last season. The Polar Bears committed fumbles on the three consecutive drives to open that game. This year, with Hernandez, Rowe, Shaw, Mario Porter, Wesley Christensen, and Joseph Pierson manning the trenches, QB Moses Rangel will be looking for receivers out of the spread formation or handing off to tailback John Hendricks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.