Frost at Bartlett
7:00 p.m., Friday
At Bulldog Stadium
Records: Dist. 13-2A Div. II Bartlett finished 1-8 last year. Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost finished 1-8 last year.
Players To Watch: Bartlett: LB Wyatt Ingordum, RB Jay Polynice, QB Tate Tipton, OL Kenneth Smith. Frost: OL/DL Wesley Christensen, RB/LB John Henricks, OL/DL Francisco Hernandez, OL/DL Joseph Pierson.
Update: Bartlett is returning 10 offensive and defensive starters from last year’s team. A year ago the Bulldogs opened with a loss to Hubbard. In Week 2 they defeated Ranger 48-12. After the big win, they lost their next seven games in a row.
Frost is 2-0 against Bartlett. The Polar Bears won at Bulldog Stadium in 2018, 57-6. Frost beat Bartlett, at home, 26-6 in 2019. In that game, the Polar Bears capitalized on 6 Bulldogs’ turnovers to control the game. Smith provided Bartlett a pass rush. He is now a senior listed at 6’6, 300. Polar Bears interior linemen like Christensen, Hernandez, and Pierson will have to keep Smith from being a disturbing force this Friday night.
Hendricks has experience in multiple positions. Last year, he gained 4 yards per carry as a running back. He also had 8 receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver. Fellow senior Levi Fuller returns, too. He received 16 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown last year, as well as intercepting two passes including a 25-yard pick six.
Earlier this month, the Polar Bears scrimmaged against Trinity Christian Academy from Addison and First Baptist Academy from Dallas. Frost Coach Randy Fulton noted after the scrimmages, “We are improving, but we did some positive things to build on heading into our opener.”
