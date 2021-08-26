Hubbard at Waco Reicher Catholic
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Waco Reicher Catholic
2020 Records: TAPPS DIIII Div. 2 Waco Reicher Catholic 5-5 (state finalist); 2A DII Hubbard 5-4, Bi-District finalist.
Players to watch: Reicher: WR/DB Eric Ochoa, WR Newt Schornack, OL/DL Maverick Plsek, OL/DL Royce Bayles; Hubbard: QB/DB Kendon Johnson, RB/LB Shelby Noppeney, LB MJ Ryman, WR/RB/DB Kevin Whitworth.
Update: Hubbard opened against Bartlett last year and romped to a 54-victory to ignite a 3-0 start, but will have to travel to Waco (just about 20 miles away) to play a TAPPS team that has played teams from the Golden Circle in the past. Kerens lost to Reicher 52-27 in the 2019 opener, and that started a 1-9 season for the Bobcats, who fielded the youngest team in Texas.
Reicher went 5-5 last season but somehow played for the DIIII Div. 2 state title and lost to Shiner St. Paul 63-13. Nine seniors are gone from last year's state team so there are a lot of question marks about this game.
Hubbard surprised everyone a year ago after watching 18 seniors leave from the 2019 team. First-year coach Roger Masters used a young team to shock everyone in the district. Johnson had a big year at quarterback as a freshman and several other underclassmen stepped up and led Hubbard to the playoffs, where the Jags lost an 8-6 heartbreaker to Bowie on a late interception return and two-point conversion.
Hubbard, returns 11 starters. The Jags had seven underclassmen, including Johnson, who threw for 686 yards and ran for 557 in his first season, make the 10-2A DII All-District team last year. Four of those start on defense, including Ryman, who had 97 tackles, including 10 for losses. Noppeney, who was the ace of the staff for Hubbard's state semifinalist baseball team, has plenty of speed at tailback, and he also made 74 tackles as a linebacker last year.
The Jags are looking for a big year and it all starts Friday night in Waco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.