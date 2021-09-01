Hubbard at Itasca
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Patton Field
Records: 2A DII Hubbard is 1-0; 2A DI Itasca is 0-1.
Players to Watch: Hubbard: LB MJ Ryman, DB/WR Kevin Whitworth, Daniel Torres RB/DB, OL Gibson Coleman, QB Kendan Johnson. Itasca: RB/DB Gavin Sewell, LB Kayd Lightsey, OL/DL Jose Gutierrez, FB/LB Alex Andrade.
Update: No one at Hubbard will pay any attention to the point spread this week -- not after the Jags knocked off Waco Reicher Catholic 35-7 a week ago after predictions listed Reicher as a 27-point favorite.
The Hubbard kids joked after the game that "We beat the spread." The athletes at Hubbard are having a good time again this year after posting the best year in sports in the school's history in 2020. The football team and volleyball team are both off to fast starts again, and the Jags are looking forward to another 2-0 start this week at Itasca, where the Wampus Cats are picked to finish in seventh place (last) in the District 7-2A DI race.
The Cats bring back eight starters on each side of the line from a team that won just one game a year ago, and fell to Wortham 42-0 in last week's season opener.
The Wortham game might be a measuring stick for Hubbard because the Jags and Wortham play in the same District 10-2A DII race, and Texas Football magazine has Wortham picked as the fourth-place team in that race with Hubbard right behind the Bulldogs in fifth. No one has to ask the Jags how they feel about predictions. They surprised a lot of folks last year when they made the playoffs with a young team that had a new coach in Roger Masters and a brand new quarterback in freshman Kendan Johnson. Masters was, well, masterful, and Johnson is back after a big debut in 2020. The Jags are unrelenting on defense with Ryman, who made almost 100 tackles last year, and Shelby Noppeney, leading the D -- an aggressive group that gave up a touchdown early in the first quarter last week on a busted play and then totally shut down Reicher, which didn't get another first down until late in the fourth quarter.
Johnson ran for two touchdowns and threw a TD pass to Colton Bailes and Noppeney ran for two touchdowns in Waco. Look for more of the same Friday night in Itasca.
