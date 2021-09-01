Blooming Grove Lions at Kerens Bobcats
7:30 p.m. Thursday
At A.G. Godley Stadium
Records: 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 0-1; 8-2A DI Kerens 1-0.
Players To Watch: Blooming Grove Lions: QB Levi Hopper, WR/DB Kelton Bell, OL/DL Devon Hood, OL/DL Nathan Alvarez. Kerens Bobcats: QB Brayden May, RB/DB Nehemiah Massey, RB/DB My’kel Lattimore, LB Izick Smith.
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions lost their season opener last Friday night 36-26 to the Eustace Bulldogs. The Lions started out slowly in the first half and fell behind big before staging an impressive comeback in the second half that actually saw them put themselves in a position to win the game.
Lion quarterback Hopper, making his first varsity start, ended the game with 143 passing yards and two scoring tosses. He also added 23 yards on the ground. Bell was the leading receiver, hauling in six catches for 68 yards and one touchdown. Jalen Coleman led the ground attack with 71 yards and added another 28 receiving yards. Coleman also had a touchdown catch. Timmy Hamilton had 50 yards rushing and a rushing score. He also added 38 yards receiving.
Bell had an interception return for the Lions defense and linebacker Ben Baumgartner also had a pick. Defensive end Carter Grant had a quarterback sack and strong defensive line play came from Hood and Alvarez.
Kerens defeated Meridian to get its season off to a strong start on the road last Friday night. Head coach Ted Patton received strong performances from two freshmen in the game. Running back Lattimore scored two rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats and Massey came away with a fumble recovery for a score and an interception for a score. Quarterback May had a nice game as well and he tallied a rushing touchdown. May had a strong performance throwing the ball, completing 73 percent of his passes for 160 yards. Freshman wide receiver Musiq Gunnell led the Bobcats in receiving. The defense for the Bobcats was also a strong presence in the game. The two defensive scores by Massey were definite highlights.
Blooming Grove won last year's game 20-0 to improve to 2-0. Kerens rebounded and reached the playoffs with a young team. The Bobcats are young again, but already off to a 1-0 start.
The game was moved to a Thursday night kickoff because of a lack of officials.
