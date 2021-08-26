Kerens at Meridian
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Yellow Jacket Stadium
2020 records: 2A DII Meridian 3-6; 2A DI Kerens 4-7.
Players to watch: Meridian QB John Bernal, RB Brady Taylor, RB Braden Wehmeyer, OL/DL Carl Williams; Kerens: QB: Brayden May, OL/DL Patrick Crabtree, OL/DL Doreon Jordan, DL Austin Greene.
Update: Kerens had some players leave the program, but coach Ted Patton has already proven he can work wonders with what he has when he turned a 1-9 team into a playoff team in his first year at Kerens a year ago.
Patton knows his team is still young (two freshmen will start in the backfield with a sophomore quarterback) but the Bobcats have four of their five offensive linemen returning and will be able to score enough points to win and play tough enough on defense to reach the playoffs again.
Kerens had no trouble knocking off Meridian a year ago in a 19-7 victory, which helped the young Bobcats' confidence later when they opened district with what Texas Football magazine called one of the top 10 upsets in Texas (a 21-13 win over Dawson).
Patton has May at quarterback, and he could have a breakout season along with freshmen running backs My'Kel Lattimore and Nehemiah Massey, who will learn early how to take advantage of an experienced and talented offensive line that can lead them and this team to a memorable season.
Meridian has had some up and down seasons lately and the Yellow Jackets could be down this year. After winning just one district game a year ago, they are picked to finish last in the 8-2A DII race.
Kerens needs some momentum early and the Bobcats will find plenty of it in an opening night victory on the road.
