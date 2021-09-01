Mildred Eagles at Cayuga Wildcats
7:30 p.m. Thursday
At Scarborough Stadium
2021 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 0-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A, Class 2A Div I Groesbeck 0-1, 0-0 in District 8-2A
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/DB Austin Wing, OL/DL Hayden Thomas, RB/LB Ethan Frye; Cayuga: FB/LB Jadan Henry, QB Jacorie Bradley, OL/DL Brayden Collum.
Update: After the loss to Groesbeck last week, the Mildred Eagles take a short trip across the Trinity River to take on the Cayuga Wildcats Thursday night in Bethel. The Eagles will be looking to get back on track against the Wildcats, who are coming off a 44-28 loss to Cushing last week.
Despite the loss, the Eagles had several bright areas to highlight. Quarterback Jake Callahan threw the ball well and was able to hook up to Cody Hayes nine times for 128 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Frye ran hard. The Eagles, despite getting shell-shocked in the first half, kept fighting and played better as the game went on, outscoring Groesbeck 14-13 in the second half.
The Eagles will have to eliminate mistakes this week. They had several promising drives that were cut short by a negative play, a penalty, or a turnover. They need to clean up play on both sides of the ball before district play starts Sept. 17.
Cayuga is led by freshmen quarterback Jacorie Bradley, receiver Chase Hearrell and running back Jadan Henry who is a physical, downhill runner.
The Eagles and Cayuga last squared off in the regular season last year with the Eagles edging the Wildcats 18-16. Despite only playing in a regular-season once in the last several years. The Wildcats and Eagles are familiar with each other having scrimmaged each other over the years.
The game will be held Thursday night due to a lack of officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.