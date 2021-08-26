Mildred Eagles at Groesbeck Goats
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Groesbeck Stadium, Groesbeck
2020 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 3-7, 1-5 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div I Groesbeck 6-4, 4-1 in District 8-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/DB Cody Hayes, OL/DL Breylon Vanibuls, QB Jake Callahan; Groesbeck: QB Allen Lewis, RB/DB Maqua Smith, WR/DB Chris Cox
Update: September is almost here, school is back in session, temperatures will drop soon, we all hope, and high school football is back and with it, hope springs eternal. The players have put in the work in practices and now it's time to see that hard work pay off.
Mildred coach Duke Dalton and the Eagles are excited to start the year. The skill players competed over the summer qualifying for the state tournament in College Station. Senior wide receiver Cody Hayes said he expects the offense to gel and for new quarterback Jake Callahan to have a big year.
“We are excited and ready to get out there and compete," Hayes said. "Jake throws a good ball. Skyler and the rest of the offensive line are looking good and ready to push people around.”
This year’s Eagles return a large number of players from last year’s team including Hayes, Micah Owen, and Haydin Thomas and have a bevy of new faces. Callahan takes over at quarterback after throwing for more than 1,000 yards at Teague last year. Hill, another talented move-in, looks to be a force on the line along with Drew Smith at linebacker.
The Eagles are in an enviable position with several freshmen who are ready to play on Day 1. The freshmen class at Mildred has dominated at every level since peewee football and expect to win. Justin Ovalle and Mason Thompson earned starting spots and are ready to compete.
This is the second year that the Eagles are opening the season with Groesbeck. The Goats beat the Eagles last year 53-6, which started their march to the playoffs only losing to Malakoff in district.
The Goats are led by quarterback Allen Lewis and running back Maqua Smith. The Goats have a talented team and expect to compete for the playoffs again this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.