Rice at Chilton
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Pirate Stadium
2020 Records: 2A DI Chilton 7-5 (Region Semifinalist), 3A DII Rice 5-6, Bi-District finalist).
Players to watch: Chilton: Athlete McKellar Cook, QB Daylon Ford, RB/DB Ja'Brian Davis, OL/DL Miguel Barron; Rice: QB Zack Meyers, OL/DL Taylor Hrnjak, OL/DL Ethan Gray, OL/DL Marcus Diaz.
Update: This will be a big test for new coach Michael Scott, a longtime defensive coordinator for Rice. But don't be surprised if Scott and his Dogs pull off an upset. That's right, even though Chilton is a 2A school, the Pirates will be favored at home against 3A Rice. Chilton won the game 14-8 last year at Rice, which set the Bulldogs off to 0-3 start. Of course, they rebounded and made the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
The reason Chilton, which returns 11 starters, will be a favorite at home is easy: The Pirates always have speed, and Cook will be the most dangerous player on the field while Davis and Ford can also run. But Scott's not going to lose his debut as a head coach, and his keen sense for defense and his ability to motivate will make this a game to watch. His Bulldogs will play hard and play smart and gang-tackle all night. Scott's counting on Meyers to have a big year at quarterback and he might as well start in the opener.
Look for this to be a close game with a dramatic finish and the Bulldogs to hang on in the end and get off to a 1-0 start.
