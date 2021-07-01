Andy Mills is leaving Rice High School.
That's a sentence full of shock and heartbreak, because they won't even realize what Mills meant to Rice until after he's gone.
It's always that way with the guys who make a difference with passion and discipline, the guys who leave their mark on the kids even more than on the program -- and guys who flip the program upside down. The humble and hard-working guys who leave it all on the field and quietly leave a legacy.
Mills did all that and more in his six years at Rice. It's hard to remember when the Bulldogs didn't make the playoffs, but before Mills arrived you had to hunt the archives to find a Rice team in the postseason.
When Mills was hired in 2015 Rice's football program had made just one playoff appearance in the school's history. He was hired late (May 15) and had to hustle to get kids into summer drills in his first season -- a summer when the numbers on the field were almost as important as talent.
Mills' first team swarmed on defense and made the most of what it had on offense and just missed the playoffs. The Bulldogs haven't missed since.
Mills led Rice to five consecutive playoff appearances and led his team to the first postseason victory in the school's history when his kids beat Bruceville-Eddy 44-22 to win the bi-district playoff title in the Class 3A playoffs in 2017.
Pardon the cliche, but Mills was the guy who got the most out of every player he had -- the absolute most, and more times than not much more than the Rice fans or even the player expected.
And it didn't matter if the Rice kids started the season loaded with talent or full of question marks. Mills always found a way to win -- always. He had speed and electricity with teams led by Tre Jessie -- winning with big-plays and excitement, and he had a power running game that won with Dee Robinson pounding out yards behind a offensive line that played bigger and better than anyone expected -- grinding out yards against opponents who knew Rice was running the ball all night and still couldn't stop the Dawgs.
He won with rookie quarterbacks and with running back by committee offenses, always tweaking, always searching and finding a way to compete, a way to get an edge -- a way to get to the playoffs.
His last team started slow and struggled early, but scrambled all year and played over its head, clinching a playoff spot early and reaching the final game of the season with a chance to win the district title.
Mills always had tough, hard nose kids on the line, looking teams right in the eye on offense, and swarming and gang-tackling kids on defense, coming out of nowhere and showing up together.
He did something else no football coach at Rice had ever done. He was the first coach at Rice to beat Mildred -- and he beat the Eagles every year in what has become the best rivalry in the Golden Circle.
He loved his kids and he loved winning at Rice. Mills was simply a first-class guy looking for a first-class ticket to the playoffs.
"It was a great run making the playoffs the last five years, and beating Mildred six years in a row," Mills said Wednesday. "I'm thankful for the coaches that came with me -- Michael Scott, Rusty Blankenship and Antonio Burks.
"I'm thankful for (former Rice Superintendent) Lynn Jantzen for bringing me to Rice," he said.
“I know what kind of character he has. I know what he has,'' said Jantzen, who was a first-year superintendent when she hired Mills in 2015. She knew Mills from their early days at Whitney.
“He brings a lot of passion and spirit to his program," Jantzen said at the time she hired Mills. "We had some great candidates apply, and we're thrilled about him coming to Rice. We want to build a championship athletic program.''
Mills absolutely turned the program around. He had the best football teams at Rice in more than 10 years when the Bulldogs had big seasons in 2004 and 2005, prompting Mills to say when he was hired that: "If they could do it 10 years ago, there's no reason they shouldn't do it now."
They did.
He also made big hires: Burks, Blackenship and Scott -- men who were at the heart of the turnaround.
He hired Burks as an assistant football coach and the boys head basketball coach, and Burks wrote his own legendary story at Rice, where his basketball teams won more than 100 games in Burks' first five seasons and reached the playoffs five years in a row.
Blankenship has produced competitive baseball teams year-in and year-out as well as being a key member of the football staff.
Scott was Mills' defensive coordinator, head powerlifting coach and head boys track & field coach. Scott's defenses took on a personality all their own, reflecting the defensive coordinator's toughness and demanding discipline, always playing with pride and confidence.
Scott's powerlifters emerged as the best in the Golden Circle with several advancing to state over the years. Rice's boys track & field program also made big strides under Scott.
Scott has been named Rice's interim AD and head football coach, and Mills said Wednesday that "Scott should lose the interim title and be named athletic director and head football coach."
Mills said he is stepping away from coaching for now.
"I just resigned. No job yet," he said. "It's time for me to make a change so I am able to watch my daughter play soccer her last two years of high school.''
He's gone, and he will be missed greatly -- guys like Mills always are.
