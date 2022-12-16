Mildred's Austin Wing makes remarkable TD catch.

Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Mildred's Austin Wing made this remarkable TD catch against Blooming Grove. Wing was named the District 18-3A Iron Man as the best two-way player. He was an outstanding linebacker as well as one of the top receivers in the district.

Mildred's Eagles had a big season of improvement and just missed a berth in the playoffs.

Several players were honored on the 18-3A All-District football team, including junior Austin Wing, who was named the district's Iron Man (Utility Player of the Year).

Wing was an outstanding two-way player who was a top wide receiver and a leading tackler on defense at linebacker.

Four Eagles were named to the 18-3A First-Team: Senior running back Ethan Frye, senior quarterback Jake Callahan, junior linebacker Gabe Irvine and junior offensive lineman Marc Pineda.

Three Mildred sophomores were named to the 18-3A Second-Team: Linebacker Justin Ovalle, strong safety Ashton Frye and cornerback Ashton Moore all earned Second-Team honors.

Senior DE Michael York, senior DL Breylon Vanibuls, sophomore OL Brennan Moore and sophomore OL Tyler Wallace all were named to the 18-3A Honorable Mention list.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you