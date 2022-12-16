Mildred's Eagles had a big season of improvement and just missed a berth in the playoffs.
Several players were honored on the 18-3A All-District football team, including junior Austin Wing, who was named the district's Iron Man (Utility Player of the Year).
Wing was an outstanding two-way player who was a top wide receiver and a leading tackler on defense at linebacker.
Four Eagles were named to the 18-3A First-Team: Senior running back Ethan Frye, senior quarterback Jake Callahan, junior linebacker Gabe Irvine and junior offensive lineman Marc Pineda.
Three Mildred sophomores were named to the 18-3A Second-Team: Linebacker Justin Ovalle, strong safety Ashton Frye and cornerback Ashton Moore all earned Second-Team honors.
Senior DE Michael York, senior DL Breylon Vanibuls, sophomore OL Brennan Moore and sophomore OL Tyler Wallace all were named to the 18-3A Honorable Mention list.
