MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles soared past the Gateway Gators 46-24 on the back of a six touchdown performance by Daniel Ayers, who also recovered a fumble, and a stingy defense that picked off three interceptions in addition to Ayers' fumble recovery in a penalty-filled game.
The game started interestingly when the Gators had an offsides penalty on the opening kickoff then recovered the onside kick on the re-kick. Datravon Lake rushed for seven yards on the opening play followed by the Eagles swarming Keylon Johnson for no gain then Eagle defensive lineman Logan Hancock came up with a big sack forcing the Gators to punt.
The Eagles started quickly driving the field in six plays capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ayers to Sammy Bustos. Gateway came back strong after the kickoff driving into Eagle territory before Jordyn Jones intercepted a pass on fourth-and-goal from the 21-yard line giving the ball back to the Eagles.
The Eagles started deep in their own territory, but a defensive pass interference gave the Eagles some room then Michael York found an opening and scampered 64 yards before the Gators finally brought him down at the 1-yard line. Ayers found Cody Hayes on the next play for the touchdown.
The Eagles forced the Gators to punt to get the ball back. Ayers hit Jones to start the drive for a 9 yard gain followed by a 22-yard reception to Gage St. Clair. After a couple of penalties, Ayers then hit Cody Hayes for a 59-yard touchdown reception. The Gators turned the ball over on downs on their next drive. Ayers hit Micah Owen for a 13-yard reception which set up a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ayers to Sammy Bustos.
The Gators finally broke through the Eagle defense when Lake hit Jaylin Patterson for a 30-yard touchdown pass to put the Gators on the board and the Eagles ran out the clock on the first half.
The second half opened with the Gators again forced to punt, but the Eagles were unable to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs. On the subsequent Gator drive, Lake rushed for 20 yards on the first play, but on the second, the Eagles stripped the ball and Ayers recovered to give the Eagles back the ball. Ayers found Hayes for a 32-yard pass to drive into Gator territory before an Eagle fumble gave the ball back to the Gators. Gage St. Clair intercepted the ball on the first play of the drive giving the ball right back to the Eagles on the Gator 35-yard line.
The Eagles scored quickly. Jones turned the corner on a sweep and picked up 33 yards, taking the ball to the Gator 2-yard line setting up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Ayers to Bustos. The Gators were unable to answer and were forced to punt giving the ball back to the Eagles.
The Eagles again scored quickly with Ayers finding Ian Stewart for a 19-yard pass on the opening play followed by Ayers scampering for 19 yards which set up a 12-yard touchdown run by Ian Stewart. The Gators tried driving back, pushing the ball into Eagle territory before Bustos picked off a Lake pass giving the ball back to the Eagles deep in Eagle territory. Ayers found a wide-open Cody Hayes for an 83-yard touchdown pass.
The Gators found a busted coverage on the opening play of their drive when Lake hit Patterson for a 75-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles were unable to respond and turned the ball over on downs. The Gators responded quickly with Lake again finding Patterson for a 22-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles this time were able to drive the field running out the clock to end the game.
The Eagle passing attack looked fantastic while the rushing attack was good enough to keep Gateway honest. The defense was aggressive and opportunistic.
Daniel Ayers turned in another outstanding performance throwing for 307 yards on 13 completions with 6 touchdown passes, rushing for 36 yards, and recovering a fumble on defense. Sammy Bustos caught 3 passes, all for touchdowns, and 54 yards and intercepted a pass. Cody Hayes caught 5 passes for 185 yards and 3 touchdown receptions. Michael York was the leading Eagle rusher with 86 yards. Ian Stewart also rushed for 64 yards. 7 Eagles rushed the ball combining for 251 yards rushing.
Datravon Lake and Jaylin Patterson both had good games for the Gators along with Keylon Johnson.
This is a win the Eagles sorely needed. Nothing has come easy for the Eagles. They have been forced to play some younger players due to injuries and other issues and the Eagles have grown.
According to coach Dalton, “It feels great to get back into the win column. Daniel did a heck of a job. We knew he could throw the football, but when you're coming into a season with what we were anticipating having and not having that perform puts you behind the 8-ball.
"We had to make some adjustments at practice and in our philosophy of what we are trying to do, but there is no doubt that he can do that as we have some receivers that can make plays. We have been a couple of weeks into this new scheme and it’ll take a little bit more, but we have some momentum going into the Rice game which will be huge for us. It has major playoff implications."
Dalton's no fan of penalties.
"We have to clean up the penalties," he said. "It was unacceptable to have as many penalties as we did, but we were able to work through them and overcome them. The guys just need to get the belief in them that they can overcome adversities. We have had uncommon problems and uncommon events all over, but we need to have uncommon responses and step up. Everyone knows how you can respond negatively to problems, but if we can respond uncommonly to problems, we will see some growth.”
Mildred travels to Rice next week in a Golden Circle rivalry game which will impact the playoffs while Gateway hosts Edgewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.