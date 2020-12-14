The Rice Bulldogs continued their streak to the playoffs this season with another strong performance, just missing a district title and handing district champ Palmer its only loss.
Several Bulldogs had big seasons, including Angel Banda, who led a parade of a dozen Rice players who were honored as members of the District 7-3A DII All-District football team.
Banda, a senior, put the final touches on a brilliant career as a three-year starter when he was chosen as the district's Defensive Lineman of the Year. He could have just as well been named the Offensive Lineman, too.
"He was our best offensive lineman by a mile," Rice coach Andy Mills said. "Teams had to game-plan away from him or dedicate double-teams against him the whole game. Most of our yards on offense were behind him."
Banda, who was the best two-way lineman in the Golden Circle, played in eight games because of injuries, but still put up some impressive numbers on defense, where he provided the big push on Rice's front. He made 67 tackles, including 34 solo and 10 tackles for losses. He had a sack, forced a fumble and deflected a pass despite being double-teamed throughout the season.
Rice had six players named to the all-district first-team and five named to the second-team. The way they play defense at Rice, where DC Michael Scott runs a disciplined, all-out aggressive defense that swarms the ball, these 12 could easily be called Rice's Dirty Dozen a name from a group of commandos in the classic World War II movie.
Tommy Bernal, a senior running back/linebacker who was on the varsity for four seasons, led the first-team list. Bernal, who is up for the Whataburger Super Team after being named a Whataburger Player of the Week this season, rushed for 524 yards on 111 carries and seven touchdowns.
He was a defensive leader at linebacker, making 118.5 tackles, including 67 solos. He averaged 13 tackles a game and ended the season with seven tackles for losses, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.
Josiah Morris was also a big-time two-way starter who had a memorable season at running back and in the secondary. Morris, a senior and three-year starter who was an easy first-team choice, ran for 618 yards and eight touchdowns. He was Rice's backup quarterback until district began when he moved to tailback and rushed for 561 yards on 78 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
He made 30 tackles as a defensive back, including two sacks and a tackle for a loss to go along with seven pass deflections.
Jerry Montgomery, a senior leader and one of the best two-way players in the Golden Circle, topped off his career as a first-team selection. He was invaluable at Rice, where he played running back, linebacker, defensive end and was the team's deep snapper.
Montgomery ran for 563 yards on 80 carries and scored five touchdowns, and he made 80 tackles, including 45 solo. He had an impressive 10 tackles for losses and came through with seven sacks, He also forced three fumbles, recovered a fumble, knocked down two passes, picked off an interception, and blocked four kicks -- and scored a defensive touchdown. Montgomery did it all for the Bulldogs and will be sorely missed.
Jacobe Jessie, a senior who was Rice's key receiver, came through with big receptions all year and made the first-team after hauling in 29 passes for 300 yards and six touchdowns while being double-teamed all year.
Zack Myers, a junior who stepped in and played quarterback in his first year with the varsity, earned first-team honors as well. Myers took over at QB when district play began and completed 41-of-85 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 237 yards on 32 carries and five touchdowns.
Jonathan Carter, a senior offensive lineman, had a big year up front and was named to the first-team in his first year as a full-time starter.
Five Bulldogs were named to the second-team, including Juan Paredes, a freshman linebacker who made an immediate impact. Paredes had to leave the team when his family made a trip to Europe to see his brother who is in the Air Force, and when he returned he was quarantined and missed three games.
He still put up impressive numbers in his eight-game season, making 66 tackles, including 29 solos, three sacks, and five tackles for losses. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one for a touchdown.
Brycen Clark, a senior safety who has been one of Rice's top defensive players over the years, made 61 tackles, including 40 solos and four tackles for losses from her position in the secondary. He forced a fumble, deflected five passes and made three interceptions.
Mike McMillon, a senior safety, also made the second-team. He made 68 tackles with 33 solos and a tackle for a loss. McMillon was a key coverage player for Rice, and forced two fumbles, deflected two passes and picked off two interceptions.
Taylor Hrnjak, a junior two-way lineman, was a solid blocker and an aggressive defensive lineman who made 25.5 tackles, including 4.5 sacks and five tackles for losses.
Luke Chapman, a sophomore linebacker, made a huge first impression with an amazing 14 tackles for losses and two sacks. He finished the season with 65 tackles, forced two fumbles and had two pass deflections.
