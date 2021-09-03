If you get a chance, take a look at the way Adrian Baston ran the ball Friday night against Frisco Lebanon Trail.
But you won't find any of that highlight tape north of Dallas. You can bet the folks in Frisco have already burned it. No doubt it was in ashes before the Lebanon Trail buses got north of Palmer.
Baston, a humble and hard-working quarterback, was playing in only his second game with the Tigers Friday night, but you couldn't convince anyone on the Blazers of that. He left them dizzy and left Tiger fans happier than they've been in a while.
That's what scoring five touchdowns in one night will do for you. That's right, five TDS in one wild and wonderful night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where folks showed up early for a tailgate party and stayed late just to see if Baston might score one more time.
The Tigers are 2-0 for the first time since 2015 after running by Lebanon Trail 49-35 Friday night in their home opener, and Baston's just one of the happy Tigers who are off to a fast start and putting last year's long season behind them.
They won their opener last week in The Colony 14-7 with an inspirational goal line stand in the final seconds then won Friday because no one could keep Baston out of the end zone. He finished the night with 199 yards on the ground (or maybe it was 199.9999 yards) on 17 carries, and finished the Blazers off with two second-half touchdown runs -- a 20-yarder on a fourth-and-six play in the third quarter -- and his final TD of the night, a 32-yard sprint that lifted the Tigers to a 49-28 lead with 5:02 left.
No one sang "Turn out the lights, the party's over," but they could have. Everyone was too busy smiling to sing. That's how good this win and this 2-0 start felt. Just listen to Tiger coach Hal Wasson, who was beaming afterward.
"Winning is fun," Wasson said.
He meant it. If anyone deserves to have some fun, it's Wasson's Tigers who waded through a sea of injuries last season and had to start all over after some kids left the program. No one pointed fingers or complained. They just started rebuilding.
It's too early to talk about where this team might end up, but after 2020, it's just a sweet, sweet, very sweet feeling to start out 2-0 and win two tough games that no one thought the Tigers would win.
Baston scored early and often, racing 52 yards to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead and then muscling his way into the end zone with a 1-yarder to make it 14-6. His third touchdown came with 1:55 left in the half when he found himself in trouble in the backfield before slipping and sliding past the Blazers with a 19-yard scramble that gave the Tigers a 28-6 lead.
"He made two plays (on touchdown runs) that weren't there, and turned nothing into something," Wasson said. "That's what a quarterback can do. He has the ability to make plays with his feet when there's nothing there."
Baston's something -- something else. He's no magician. He's just a lot of fun to watch.
But he was not alone. Anthony Young had a brilliant game, pounding and running inside with one power move after another, churning out 86 yards on 16 carries, including a two-yard power run for a TD in the fourth quarter, reminding everyone of all that power and grace and promise we all saw when Young had a breakout season as a sophomore.
He battled injuries all last year, but he's back working harder than ever and making opponents pay on Friday nights.
"I told Anthony this week that he was going to have a big game Friday," Wasson said. "I watched the way he worked in practice, and I knew he was going to have a big game."
KJ Armstrong also ran like it meant everything Friday night, stepping in and stepping up and ripping off 61 yards on seven carries (8.7 yards per carry.
Dontay Thomas, a sophomore who stars on both sides of the ball, was the Daily Sun's Player of the Week after leading the Tigers in rushing last week and scoring the winning TD. He had another strong game, making big plays on defense, including picking off an interception while rushing for 10 yards on three carries. That's part of why this team is so much fun to watch. You never know who is going to have the big night in this group of running backs.
"These players know it's important," said Wasson, emphasizing the character of his kids as much as their talent.
Another group of Tigers had a monster night Friday. Wasson's offensive line pushed Lebanon Trail all over Tiger Field, blowing open holes all night with a one big play after another. The OL doesn't have a nickname (yet) but this is a talented group of linemen and center Ryan Reeves, right guard Cam McFadden, right tackle Angel Ramos, left tackle Angel Arreola and left guard Carl Harris all quarterback deserve a game ball after this victory.
So do defensive stars Tyler McClendon, a linebacker who had two sacks and made life miserable for the Blazers, and linebacker Jesus Mendoza, who returned a fumble for a 17-yard TD after McClendon sacked Greg Hatley, popping the ball out to set up Mendoza's TD that gave the Tigers a 21-6 lead with 8:24 left in the half.
Safety Chris Degrate, who seems to be everywhere at once, had another big night to lead a secondary that includes Dontay Thomas, Vonte Kelley, and Chrishawn Govan, who had a lights-out night in one-on-one coverage.
Hatley, who ran for all three TDs in Lebanon Trail's opening night overtime win, had an awesome night for the Blazers, running for 134 yards and throwing for 69 yards,
"That No. 3 is a special guy. We knew that going in, but we need to see teams with players like that," Wasson said of Hatley. "The only way you are going to learn to adjust to that is by playing against teams and players like that."
Wasson's Tigers are pretty special, too.
