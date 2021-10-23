PALMER -- The Blooming Grove Lions travelled north up Interstate 45 Friday night to do battle with the Palmer Bulldogs in a key district matchup that featured two of the three strongest teams in District 7-3A DII, the other team being Edgewood. What ensued was one of the most entertaining games this sportswriter has witnessed in a long time. While the Bulldogs have been blowing away district opponents by large margins, the Lions gave them all they had and more. In the end, however, Palmer came away with the 29-22 victory that wrapped up the district title for them. They improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in district play. The Lions dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in district play and still have work to do in their remaining two games to claim a playoff berth.
The two squads have definite similarities, both offensively and defensively. They each like to run four wide receivers on offense, but both also like to play a ball control offense that relies on their running backs picking up chunks of yardage to maintain control of the clock. Both teams also run a 4-3 defense and have fast linebackers and defensive backs.
The Lions are still missing some key players, most notably linebacker Trent Nicholson and running back and linebacker Timmy Hamilton. Running back Jalen Coleman returned from an injury suffered against Scurry-Rosser two weeks ago only to see him go down again in this game with an apparent ankle injury suffered at the end of the first half.
Offensive starters for head coach Jeremy Gantt’s Lions had Trey Daniels at center with David Mirafuentes and Fidel Avalos flanking him at the guard spots. Kian Long and Adam Tovar occupied the tackle spots with Levi Hopper at quarterback and Coleman at running back. Bryson Fisher, Kelton Bell, Noah Hutchison, and DeMarco Debrow were the starting wide receivers. Adam Sanchez, Camden Gorbet, and Ish Ramirez also logged a lot of minutes on the line. Emmanuel Rosas, Hagan Webster, and Luis Mancilla saw time at the receiver spots.
Hopper completed 6 of 17 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 59 yards and scored a touchdown. Fisher was the leading receiver for the Lions. He caught two passes for 68 yards with both catches going for touchdowns. Debrow caught one for 35, Mancilla had one for 29, Hutchison logged a catch for 12, and Coleman had one for 12. Coleman finished with 62 yards rushing on 13 carries, all of that coming in the first half. His ankle injury kept him on the sidelines in the second half. Nick Wood carried 4 times and picked up 4 yards.
Defensive starters for the Lions had Gorbet, Avalos, Devon Hood, and Carter Grant on the line with Ben Baumgartner, Landon Heaslet, and Wood backing them up at the linebacker spots. Fisher and Debrow were the starting corners with Bell and Hutchison in the safety spots. Sanchez, Tovar, Ramirez, Avalos, and Long also played on the line. Nathan Haden saw downs at the linebacker spot and Webster and Rosas saw action in the defensive backfield. Grant and Fisher each had interceptions and Heaslet recorded a fumble recovery.
The Bulldogs were led by quarterback Elijah Hernandez. Hernandez completed 12 of 21 passes for 234 yards and tossed two touchdowns. He did suffer the two interceptions, however. Hernandez also rushed for 65 yards in 17 carries. Running back Bralen Lopez carried the ball 15 times for 78 yards and also caught one pass for 62 with it being a touchdown. Jacob Berumen was their leading receiver with 4 catches for 85 yards and one touchdown.
The game started with the teams trading possessions two times each before Baumgartner made the first big play of the game. His hit on Hernandez on a third down play late in the first quarter resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Heaslet on the Bulldogs 41 yard line. The running of Coleman and Hopper eventually moved the ball to the 13. However, the drive stalled there and the Lions were looking at fourth and long from that spot. Rosas was called on to kick a field goal and he responded with a 30 yarder that split the uprights at the 10:56 mark of quarter number two, giving the Lions an early 3-0 lead.
But, the Bulldogs answered that score with one of their own on their next possession. It only took three plays with the third being a pass from Hernandez to Lopez that covered 62 yards for the score. The flea-flicker play worked to perfection as Lopez was left open and had no trouble getting into the end zone. Adam Leach kicked the extra point to put Palmer up 7-3 with 9:29 remaining in the half.
One of the more costly plays of the game came on the ensuing kickoff when Coleman was hit when returning the ball at the 26-yard line and fumbled. Bulldog Luke Leach scooped up the loose pigskin and returned it 23 yards for the score. Hernandez ran in the conversion and Palmer upped their lead to 15-3 at the 9:13 mark of quarter number two.
The Lions were able to put up another score before the half ended, thanks to an interception by Fisher that stopped a Bulldog drive and gave possession to Blooming Grove. The running of Hopper and pass completions of 12 to Hutchison and 35 to Debrow helped move the ball to the 7-yard line. From there it was Hopper who carried it in for the score with 1:02 left in the first half. The extra point kick attempt failed, leaving the score at 15-9 at the half.
It was a punt return of 30 yards by Bell that set the Lions up with good field position at the Palmer 47-yard line midway through the third quarter. A run of 3 yards by Wood and a run of one yard by Hopper had the Lions facing third and 6 from the 43. From there Hopper dropped back to pass, was chased from the pocket, but managed to locate Fisher running down the field toward the end zone. Hopper threw the pass and watched as Fisher fought through a pass interference penalty in the end zone and still managed to haul in the pass for a touchdown. Rosas kicked the extra point to give the Lions their first lead of the game at 16-15 with 3:42 left in the third.
Palmer was able to answer that score with one of their own on their ensuing possession, however. An impressive 84 yard, 11 play drive ended when Hernandez hooked up with Berumen on a pass play that covered 37 yards and resulted in a score. The conversion pass attempt failed, but Palmer had retaken the lead at 21-16.
The Lions were unable to do anything on their next possession and had to punt the ball away. Palmer took over at their own 29 and were able to keep possession of the ball for 10 plays with the tenth play being a two yard touchdown pass from Hernandez to Landon Ledbetter. Lopez carried in the conversion and the Bulldogs upped their lead to 29-16 with 3:09 remaining in the game.
The Lions never quit, though. They started their drive at their own 30 yard line after the kick and managed to go the 70 yards in 7 plays for a touchdown. The score came on a 25 yard pass from Hopper to Fisher with 1:50 showing on the clock. The extra point kick failed, leaving the score at 29-22.
An onside kick attempt failed after the Lions had scored the touchdown, however, and the Bulldogs took possession and ran out the clock for the hard-earned victory.
“We battled all game long. We played hard and fought to the end. We didn’t get the opportunity to run many plays in the second half because Palmer kept possession and we just couldn’t stop their drives. I know our defense wore down late in the game,” summed up Gantt.
