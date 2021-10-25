The Palmer Bulldogs defeated the Blooming Grove Lions this past Friday night in Palmer by 29-22 score. That win wrapped up the district championship for the Bulldogs. The Lions dropped to 2-2 in loop action but control their own playoff destiny with two games remaining. BG can clinch a playoff berth with a win Friday night at home against Dallas Gateway (0-4).
The Lions are tied with Rice for third place in the district race and the two Golden Circle/District 7-3A DII rivals meet in two weeks in the final regular season game.
The Lions played hard all game long against Palmer, which has clinched the 7-3A DII title. BG had the lead late in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to control ball possession in the second half, running 35 offensive plays to the Lions 15.
“Palmer definitely played ball control in the second half. We just could not stop them when we needed to and get the ball back to our offense. We moved the ball well all game long,” stated Lions coach Jeremy Gantt.
Lions quarterback Levi Hopper and Lions receiver Bryson Fisher were the offensive stars for Blooming Grove. Hopper threw for 156 yards and two scores and rushed 16 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Fisher caught Hopper’s two touchdown passes and finished with those two catches for 68 yards. Running back Jalen Coleman rushed for 62 yards and caught one pass for 12 before leaving the game in the second quarter due to an ankle injury.
The Lion defense struggled throughout the game, giving up 179 yards rushing and 234 yards passing and 22 first downs. Bright spots were interceptions by Fisher and defensive end Carter Grant and a fumble recovery by Landon Heaslet. Linebacker Ben Baumgartner had the hit that forced the fumble that was recovered by Heaslet.
“I thought our defense played well the first half. The kids just got wore down in the second half. We are still missing some players due to injuries and we were swapping out a lot just to try to keep the guys fresh. A lot of the guys just didn’t get to rest much and it showed in the fourth quarter,” summed up Gantt.
