BLOOMING GROVE -- In looking back to last Thursday night's 51-6 victory over Kerens, the Blooming Grove Lions certainly took their second half’s positive performance in their season opener with Eustace and carried it over to their game against the Bobcats.
The Lions put together a strong first half, both offensively and defensively, and cruised to an easy victory that saw the Lions get to rest several starters in the second half of the contest.
“We talked about starting faster. We played so tight in our opener and I wanted our kids to relax and play with confidence, Lions coach Jeremy Gantt said after the game. "They definitely did just that. We played well in all three phases of the game, offense, defense, and special teams.”
Blooming Grove put up 248 rushing yards and 107 passing yards in the game. The 107 yards of passing all came in the first half as Lion quarterback Levi Hopper completed 6 of 14 passes and threw three touchdown passes. His numbers would have been better had it not it been for about five dropped passes.
Hopper also started the game off with a touchdown run of 60 yards on the games’ first offensive play. He wound up carrying the ball two times for 71 yards.
Hopper’s touchdown passes went to Bryson Fisher, Kelton Bell, and Timmy Hamilton. Running back Jalen Coleman rushed for 62 yards in the first half and scored on a 48-yard run. Hamilton had a touchdown run of 25 yards and finished with 49 rushing yards, all in the first half. Senior running back Nathan Haden picked up all the carries in the second half and ended the game with 50 yards on 16 carries.
“Our offense looked really good. It was a nice improvement over last week. We are learning a new offense and gaining more confidence with each series. They executed well,” said Gantt.
The Lion defense came up with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and forced two safeties. Defensive end Carter Grant had one of the interceptions and Coleman had the other. Coleman returned his 30 yards for a score. Hamilton and Carter had the fumble recoveries. The only blemish on their performance on the evening was a 78-yard scoring pass from Bobcat quarterback Lane Lynch to receiver A. J. Stevens that came with 56 seconds remaining in the game. Blooming Grove held the Bobcats to only 13 rushing yards in the contest.
“Our defense played with a reckless abandon," Gantt said. "They were physical and aggressive from the start. The big defensive plays early set the tone for the game. We are only going to get better on that side of the ball.”
The Lions face a big test this week when they play West, which defeated Blooming Grove 28-7 last season.
