The Mildred Eagles visited Blooming Grove this past Friday night in the district opener for both teams. While the action on the field left something to be desired, the result was a 21-12 win for the Lions to put them at 1-0 in district play.
Sporadic play on offense and way too many penalties against the Lions almost led to a comeback win by the Eagles. Time and again the Eagles were getting an additional 15 yards added to their offensive drives due to Lion penalties.
“Our offense really struggled. We had several opportunities to put points on the board but penalties killed us. We had some bad reads on offense and we had linemen forgetting their assignments. Our energy level was not where it needed to be to start the game. I do think we played with more intensity in the second half, though,” stated Lion head Coach Jeremy Gantt.
The offensive numbers were not impressive for the Lions. Mildred put together a tough defense with a lot of pressure put on quarterback Levi Hopper. Hopper finished with 100 yards passing and one scoring toss, it going to Timmy Hamilton. It was Hamilton who led the rushing attack with 87 yards. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
“I thought Timmy played really well. He ran with authority all game long. He hit the holes hard, kept his feet churning, and kept fighting for those extra yards. He was hard to bring down,” said Gantt.
The Lion defense played well except for the last two minutes of the game when Mildred scored two touchdowns under the two minute mark. The Eagles rushed for 94 yards in the game and quarterback Jake Callahan threw for 115. Cornerback Bryson Fisher had a strong game with three pass knockdowns and linebackers Trent Nicholson and Ben Baumgartner also had strong games.
Baumgartner stopped one Mildred drive with a fumble recovery. Defensive linemen Camden Gorbet and Devon Hood had strong games as well.
“I thought the defense played well. We wore out late in the game and Mildred was able to capitalize on that. The Eagles played hard and kept our defense on the field longer than we needed. We also had too many defensive penalties, “ summed up Gantt.
