Blooming Grove not only had a breakout season, but the Lions had the best season in the Golden Circle under second-year coach Ervin Chandler, whose team didn't lose a district game on the field on their way to their first playoff appearance since 2015.
The Lions went 5-1 in district play, but the one loss was a forfeit because of COVID-19 issues, and when the District 7-3 DII team was announced Chandler and his coaching staff were named the Coaching Staff of the Year.
Chandler and his staff deserved the award, but they weren't alone as several Lions reaped post-season honors, including sophomore linebacker Trent Nicholson, who was name the 7-3A Defensive MVP and sophomore Timmy Hamilton, who was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Nicholson had an amazing season and finished the year with 106 tackles in only seven games, averaging 15 tackles a game, He had four tackles for losses and a sack and was a terror when he was on the field.
Hamilton played both ways and did a little of everything. He completed 22-of-45 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 579 yards on 84 carries (6.89 yards a carry) and six touchdowns.
He made 63 tackles as a linebacker, including four for losses, forced three fumbles and returned two fumbles for touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He was named to the All-District first-team as a linebacker.
The Lions had seven players earn first-team honors: Kelton Bell, a sophomore quarterback, Matthew Beacom, a senior running back, Justus Revill, a senior receiver/linebacker, Colton Nicholson, a senior tight end/defensive, Adam Tovar, a junior offensive lineman, Kian Long, a sophomore offensive lineman, and Hamilton.
Bell emerged at quarterback, where he completed 31-of-43 passes (.720 percent) for 464 yards (14.96 yards per catch) and rushed for 374 yards on 62 carries (6.03 yards per carry). Those numbers are only going to get better as Bell and the class of 2023 that includes Nicholson, Hamilton, Long and Bell, who all earned all-district honors this season, grow with the program.
Colton Nicholson, who was a leader on both sides of the ball, Beacom and Revill were all senior leaders who closed out brilliant careers for the Lions.
Nicholson was the heart of the defensive line and finished with 65 tackles this season, including an impressive 12 tackles for losses and four sacks. He forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles.
Beacom, who is also an outstanding defensive back who led BG in interceptions a year ago, led the Lions in rushing, running for 801 yards on 114 carries and led the team in scoring with 10 touchdowns.
Revill, who is Mr. Clutch, had 14 receptions for 272 yards (a whopping 19.42 yards per catch average) and four touchdowns, and came up big on defense as well, making 65 tackles. He intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown, and he ran back two punts for 50 yards.
Seven Lions were named to the All-District second-team.
Jalen Coleman, a junior tailback who led BG in rushing last year, but was injured most of the season and played in the last three games, gained 305 yards on 42 carries and scored three TDs led the second-team selections, and Carter Grant, a junior defensive end, had a huge season, making 43 tackles, including five for losses and six sacks. He also had an interception for a touchdown.
All seven of the Lions who made the second-team will be back next year, including Bryson Fisher, a junior receiver. Devon Hood, a junior defensive lineman, Fidel Avalos, a junior offensive lineman, Trey Daniels, a sophomore offensive lineman and Andrew Melton, a sophomore offensive lineman.
Josh Glasco, a senior defensive back, and Ismael Ramirez, a junior defensive lineman, were named to the All-District Honorable Mention list.
