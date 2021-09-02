KERENS -- The Blooming Grove Lions scored on the very first offensive play of the game and never looked back as their offense and defense completely dominated the Kerens Bobcats 51-6 in a game played on Thursday night in Kerens.
Blooming Grove senior quarterback Levi Hopper scored on the game's first play when he kept the football on an option play and sprinted 60 yards into the end zone to get the ball rolling for the Lions (1-1)
. Hopper finished with 71 yards rushing in only two carries. He also threw for 113 yards and threw three touchdown passes, all in the first half. Bryson Fisher, Kelton Bell, and Timmy Hamilton all caught touchdown passes from Hopper.
Lion running back Jalen Coleman rushed for 62 yards in the first half and scored on a 48-yard run. Hamilton had a touchdown run of 25 yards and finished with 49 yards rushing, all in the first half. Runningback Nathan Haden carried the load in the second half, finishing with 50 rushing yards.
The Lion defense came up with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. One of the interceptions was returned 30 yards for a score by Coleman. The defense also came up with two safeties.
Not much was going right for the Bobcats (1-1). They did not pick up their initial first down of the contest until early in the second half. Bobcats quarterback Braydon May finished with 107 passing yards. He connected with receiver A. J. Stevens for a touchdown late in the game to avoid the shutout. That touchdown pass covered 78 yards. The Bobcats managed only 13 rushing yards in the contest.
