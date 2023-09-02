KEMP -- Blooming Grove's Lions bounced back from their opening night loss to Riesel and took care of business on the road with an impressive 25-14 non-district victory over Kemp Friday night,
The Lions never trailed and Kemp scored late to make the score look closer than the game on the field. The Lions scored early on a Rhett Southard 16-yard pass to James Huffman and tacked on a two-point conversion run to lead 8-0 with six minutes left in the first quarter.
The Lions came right back and scored on their next possession when Landon Heaslet moved the ball from the 50-yard line to the Kemp 11 on a big run, and Noah Hutchinson came through with an 11-yard TD run to lift BG to a 15-0 lead.
The Lions led 15-6 at halftime and made it a 23-6 game when Hutchinson scored on a one-yard run and followed up with a two-point conversion run midway in the third quarter,
Blooming Grove's defense scored two points on a safety with two minutes left in the third to take a commanding 25-6 lead.
Kemp scored late when quarterback Huston Cromer connected with Jordan Grant for a 15-yard TD pass with six minutes left in the game.
Hutchinson sealed the deal when he intercepted a Kemp pass and retuned the ball to the Kemp 35 with three minutes left in the game.
The Lions play at Eustace in another non-district game on the road Friday and face Wortham on Sept. 15 before opening District 7-3A DII play at Lion Stadium against defending district champ Palmer Sept. 22.
