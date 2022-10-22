MILDRED -- A defensive slugfest turned into a shootout as the Blooming Grove Lions edged out the Mildred Eagles 26-24 on Homecoming night in Mildred Friday.
The Eagles scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with two minutes left in the ballgame, but the Lions came up with the onside kick and were able to run out the clock to hold onto the victory. Both teams scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with the Lions holding the Eagles at bay to nail down the critical victory.
The Lions opened the scoring on their second drive after a bad Mildred punt set the Lions up in Eagle territory. Kelton Bell hit Demarco Debrow in the back corner of the end zone on a contested ball for the outstanding catch and five-yard touchdown. The point after attempt was no good.
On the Eagles' first drive of the second quarter, Jake Callahan hit Gabe Irvine for a 26-yard pass to move the ball into Lion territory. A Blooming Grove penalty pushed the ball into the Lion Red Zone, setting up an eight-yard Ethan Frye touchdown. The two-point conversion gave the Eagles an 8-6 lead.
Blooming Grove answered with a 14-play drive, capped by a two-yard touchdown run by Bell ,giving the Lions the lead that they would not relinquish. Neither team scored in the third quarter with the defenses clamping down.
The fourth quarter started with a bang with Lion running back Timmy Hamilton scoring on their first play from scrimmage on a 42-yard touchdown run right up the middle. Bell then came up with a huge play for the Lions, intercepting a Callahan pass to give the ball right back to the Lions. Hamilton would score again on the Lions' second play from scrimmage on a 36-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles answered right back pushing into Lion territory before Callahan found Austin Wing for a 29-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles were able to convert the two-point conversion.
The Eagles forced the Lions to punt to get the ball back. The Eagles quickly marched the length of the field with Callahan hitting Wing for a 16-yard touchdown. The Eagles were again able to convert the two-point conversion to close the score to 26-24.
The Eagles were forced to go for the onside kick with a minute and a half left in the game. Debrow came up with the onside kick for the Lions and they were able to run out the clock to seal the victory.
The game was close and exciting as you expect with a big rivalry game. Both defenses stepped up with big stops when they had to while both offenses kept fighting. With the win, the Lions seal up a playoff spot.
For the Eagles, the loss, along with the Scurry-Rosser loss Friday puts them in a position where if they win, they are in next week. The Eagles host Scurry next week on Senior night.
Ethan Frye led the Eagles with 31 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown. Jake Callahan had four carries for 18 yards while completing 9 of 21 passes for 83 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Ashton Frye carried the ball twice for nine yards. Tanner Shaw had three carries for 16 yards.
Austin Wing caught two passes for 45 yards and scored two TDs. Ashton Moore caught one pass for nine yards. Gabe Irvine caught four passes for 20 yards. Shaw caught one pass for two yards.
Hamilton led the Lions with 25 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Bell had 12 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown while completing 7 of 9 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. Bell also had a reception for 10 yards. Landon Haeslet had one carry for four yards. Rhett Southard completed 3 of 5 passes for 13 yards.
Noah Hutchison had five receptions for 20 yards. Reagan Short caught three passes for 24 yards. Demarco Debrow caught one pass for five and a touchdown.
Statistically, the Lions and Eagles nearly matched each other as befits a close, hard-fought game. The Lions outrushed the Eagles 239 yards to 238 yards. With the passing yards, the Eagles outgained the Lions 287 yards to 274 yards. The Eagles had the lone turnover in the game that the Lions were able to turn into points.
Speaking with Blooming Grove coach Jeremy Gantt after the game, he said, “I am biased, but I think our defense is one of the best in the district and we lean on them. We challenged them at halftime to keep it up.
"Mildred always fights hard and wasn’t going to roll over. Our kickoff return set the tone, not letting them have long returns and our defense fed off that. I am really proud of them.”
Speaking with Mildred coach Jeff Callahan after the game, he said, “We shot ourselves in the foot too much tonight with penalties and miscues. The defense played well and stepped up.
"The defense played well enough to win tonight, but we didn’t put the other two phases together. Hats off to Blooming Grove, they played their tails off tonight. We've got to keep getting better. It is a process, and we are going to keep working.”
Blooming Grove travels to Rice next week to face the Bulldogs while the Eagles host Scurry-Rosser in a game that will determine the fourth seed in the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.