MILDRED -- The Blooming Grove Lions travelled across the county to face rival Mildred and came away with a victory in a hard fought game that went down to the wire. Both defenses played outstanding, but the player of the night was Lion Timmy Hamilton who scored both Lion touchdowns on a kickoff return and a fumble return. Hamilton also logged an interception.
The first half was marked by ball control by the Eagles and a big play for the Lions who did not run their first offensive play until midway through the second quarter.
The Eagles opened the ball game on the their own 43-yard line and marched off on a 15 play drive before scoring on a 7-yard pass from Daniel Ayers to Cody Hayes.
Timmy Hamilton responded with a 80 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Mildred countered with a 7-play drive, marching deep into Lion territory where Timmy Hamilton intercepted a tipped Ayers' pass returning it 30 yards to give Blooming Grove the ball near midfield.
On the first play Hamilton found Bubba Beacom for a 23-yard pass, but a fumbled snap and multiple penalties, the Lions were forced to punt.
After a good Lion punt gave the Eagles the ball at the 11-yard-line, Bishop Harris ripped off a 48-yard run on the opening play followed by runs of 13 and 16 yards. The Eagles found themselves with a first-and-goal scenario from the 9. The Lions held Daniel Ayers out of the end zone on 4th and goal from the 1 yard line giving the back to their offense. Kelton Bell from his own endzone turned an edge on the first play rushing for 19 yards, but then the Eagle defense clamped down forcing the Lions to punt.
Colton Nicholson and Devon Hood for the Lions sacked Ayers on the first play of the subsequent Eagle drive, but the Eagles were able to push into Lion territory before time expired for the 1st half.
The Lions started with the ball in the 2nd half. The Lions drove passed midfield, when Austin Wing for the Eagles recovered a fumble. The Eagles drove back into Lion territory where Bubba Beacom picked off a Bishop Harris pass on fourth-and-10 from the 25-yard line.
The Eagles forced the Lions to punt, but Kelton Bell faked the punt rushing 24 yards for the 1st down. The Eagles clamped down again and 4 plays later Bell was forced to punt again which he boomed 48 yards making the Eagles start their drive at their own 5 yard line.
The 4th quarter opened with a crazy sequence of plays. The Eagles again drove down into Lion territory, this time Josh Glasco recovered a Harris fumble giving the ball back to the Lions. Three plays later Tyrone Williams intercepted a Lion pass giving ball back to the Eagles only to see Timmy Hamilton recover a fumble returning the ball 45 yards for a touchdown. After the kickoff, the Eagles again drove the ball into Lion territory before turning the ball over on downs.
On the second play from center on the next Lion drive, Eagle Cody Hayes picked off a Lion pass giving the Eagles great field position which they were unable to capitalize on again turning the ball over on downs. The Lions took over in the waning minutes of the 4th and quickly drove into Eagle territory. Bubba Beacom raced down to the 15 yard line setting up the Lions for a potential score, however on the next play, Kain Holliman stripped a Lion runner with 32 seconds left in the game, returning it to the 45 yard line before he was wrestled down. The Eagles were unable to find a way to the endzone before the clock ran out.
Both teams fought hard to the very end and both defenses were outstanding. The Lions just made a couple more plays than the Eagles.
Bubba Beacom led the Lion rushers with 55 yards rushing while Kelton Bell rushed for 44 yards and Hamilton rushed for 41.
The Eagle defense held the Lions to 140 yards rushing and 30 yards passing while forcing 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles.
The Lion defense gave up 288 yards rushing and 39 passing yards, but also forced 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Bishop Harris led the Eagles with 224 yards rushing. Ayers passed for 39 yards with an interception and a touchdown while rushing for 49 yards. Cody Hayes caught all 4 of Ayers completions scoring the touchdown.
According to Blooming Grove Ervin Chandler, “I tell you what, the Golden Circle rivalries are awesome! We are going to give our best. They are going to give their best. It’s going to be a battle every week. Our defense played lights out. When you play a team like Mildred and a player like Bishop Harris, he was able to get some yards, and we bent, but we never broke. We kept after him and hitting him, hitting him, and hitting him. Hat’s off to our defense this week. That kickoff return there at the beginning gave us a spark. We are still fixing some problems on offense, but if our defense plays like this, we are going to be in it.”
This week was the opening district game for both teams who expect to battle for the playoff spots. Next week, the Eagles travel to Palmer while Blooming Grove hosts Edgewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.