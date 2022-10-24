Blooming Grove at Rice
Records: Blooming Grove is 6-2, 2-2 in District 7-3A DII. Rice is 1-7, 0-4 in District 7-3A DII.
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: RB/DB Kelton Bell, WR/DB DeMarco Debrow, OL/DL Kian Long, OL/DL Camden Gorbet. Rice: RB/DL Adam Bernal, OL/DL Dalton Nizzo, WR/DB Aidan Mohundro, RB/LB Juan Paredes.
Update: Due to Cedar Hill Newman canceling its season, all District 7-3A DII teams will wrap up the regular season this week, leaving an open date before the postseason.
Blooming Grove needs a victory to officially clinch a playoff berth, while Rice is looking to close out the season with a district win over a big rival to build momentum for next season.
Last season, the Lions routed the Bulldogs, 56-12, for Blooming Grove’s second consecutive win over Rice, which last beat the Lions in 2019. Last week, Blooming Grove, behind 200 yards rushing by senior Timmy Hamilton, held on against Mildred, 26-24, in a key district battle. Rice lost to state-ranked Palmer, 57-0, on the road.
The Lions are averaging more than 215 yards and two touchdowns in district play. Hamilton, this season, already has career highs in rushing (915 yards) and touchdowns (9). Rice looks to slow down the Blooming Grove ground game with senior Chance Cox, averaging 9.7 tackles per game this season, and junior Juan Paredes, averaging 8.5 tackles.
Blooming Grove continues to have two of the top defenders in the Golden Circle with senior Trent Nicholson averaging 13 tackles per game, which includes an impressive 12 tackles-for-losses, and junior Ben Baumgartner averaging 10 tackles per game. For Rice, senior Luke Chapman and sophomore Zane Ellington have combined for over 900 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
