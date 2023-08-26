RIESEL -- Blooming Grove's Lions left Riesel Friday night after a tough 21-12 season opening loss -- the kind of could-of-would-of-should-of loss that can keep a team down.
But this was Blooming Grove, where the BG kids bounce back as well as any team in the Golden Circle, a team that never quits and never points fingers.
Well, they do point fingers but only at the team and game in front of them.
They play Kemp at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home, and that's what's in front of them. And nobody's looking in the rear-view mirror. That's the focus in the Grove.
"We play Kemp this week," Blooming Grove Coach Jeremy Gantt said. "It's a long season and we have all of our district games ahead of us. We knew going into the Riesel game that they had a big, physical front.
"We knew they were bigger than us and were physical. I thought our kids played well, but we need to correct some mistakes.''
That's the single-minded approach.
Gantt said the Lions have a lot of new players, playing in new positions. He didn't make excuses, he just pointed out the advantage of experience.
The Lions, who have reached the playoffs three out of the last four seasons, including the last two since Gantt returned to coach at his alma mater, plan to be in the playoffs again.
Gantt has a no nonsense approach to winning and liked a lot about Friday's opener.
Ben Baumgartner, who is one of the top linebackers in the Golden Circle and a three-time All-GC First-Team defensive player, led the defense, making 14 tackles, including 13 solos on the hottest night of the year. He had more than 100 tackles last season and is already on pace to top the century-mark in tackles this season.
Big Ben was there on opening night and he will be slamming bodies around on BG's last game of the season.
"Ben is always going to give it everything and more," said Gantt, who always has a list of no-quit players in the Lion huddle. That's just life in the Grove.
Blooming Grove quarterback Rhett Southard is back and he's much improved as a senior. Southard completed 11-of-17 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown, including four passes to Kam Mize for 81 yards.
Mize's touchdown catch in the fourth quarter closed Riesel's lead to 21-12 with four minutes left in the game.
Gantt liked the way Landon Heaslet ran the ball in his first game as the Grove's bread-and-butter back. Heaslet's 38-yard touchdown run in the second quarter sliced Riesel's lead down to 7-6, but BG couldn't convert a two-point conversion play.
Heaslet finished the game rushing for 85 yards on 20 carries and helped the Lions to close the gap to 21-12, but BG ran out of time.
But Gantt and his kids know there's plenty of time and running room to reach the playoffs and when they look up all they will see is the Lion end zone and the road back to the postseason.
