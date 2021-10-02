Lions Lose to Edgewood 42-14
EDGEWOOD -- The first Friday night football action in the month of October was certainly not kind to the Blooming Grove Lions as they suffered their first district loss in Edgewood by a 42-14 score.
Not only did the Lions suffer the loss, but they came away from the game with injuries to several key players. The availability of those players next week against Scurry-Rosser is somewhat in doubt.
The Lions struggled both offensively and defensively throughout the contest. The Bulldogs started off slow but wound up with almost 400 yards of total offense by games’ end while Blooming Grove wound up with 252 total yards of offense.
Lion quarterback Levi Hopper struggled during the game, completing only 8 of 23 passes for 87 yards and suffered two interceptions. His numbers should have been better, however, as his receivers dropped several passes. Hopper was the leading rusher for the Lions, though, with 63 yards and 13 carries.
Lion running back Jalen Coleman ended with 55 yards in 11 carries and Timmy Hamilton had 47 in 10 and had the Lions' only rushing touchdown of the game. Kelton Bell led the Lion receivers with 57 yards in four catches. Noah Hutchison finished with 15 yards and two catches, DeMarco Debrow had one for eight yards, and Bryson Fisher had one for seven yards.
Edgewood was led offensively by quarterback Hayden Wilcoxson. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 185 yards and had one scoring toss. Wilcoxson also rushed for 62 yards and two scores. Running back Nate Sims finished with 67 rushing yards and 15 carries and Taylor Turner carried nine times for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Graham Fabbri was the leading receiver with two catches for 60 yards and a score.
Edgewood took the opening kick and moved from its 39-yard-line to the Lions’ 33 before a big defensive play by Hamilton on fourth-and-three gave the ball over on downs to Blooming Grove. Hamilton was able to knock down a Wilcoxson pass attempt to end the drive.
The Lions took over at that spot and a first-down pass to Fisher from Hopper picked up seven yards to the 40. Hopper then ripped off a run of 16 yards for a first down in Bulldog territory before Coleman was thrown for a one-yard loss on second down. A 36-yard pass completion from Hopper to Bell put the Lions on the 10-yard-line with a first and goal. From there it was Hamilton who scored on a run with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter. Chris Castillo kicked the extra point to put the Lions up 7-0.
Not to be outdone, though, the Bulldogs quickly answered that score with one of their own. A 15-yard pass from Wilcoxson to Turner and a two-yard run by Wilcoxson moved the ball to the 44 of the Lions. From there it was a pass completion from Wilcoxson to Fabbri that covered the final 44 yards for the touchdown with 4:26 left in quarter number one. Antonio Ramirez kicked the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.
The Lions were able to put together an impressive drive of their own following the ensuing kickoff. The running of Hopper, Coleman, and Hamilton moved the ball from the Lion 30 all the way to the Bulldog nine before the drive ended with Edgewood getting the stop on downs.
Edgewood found the scoreboard once again in the first half, this time with 5:08 showing on the clock in the second quarter. A 55-yard drive, aided by a major penalty called against the Lions, ended when Turner scored on a 5-yard run. Ramirez kicked the extra point to put the Bulldogs up 14-7.
After a three and out by the Lions, the Bulldogs went on the march once again. A 69-yard, 9-play drive culminated when Wilcoxson scored on a run of 18 yards with 1:20 to go in the half. Ramirez kicked the extra point and the score at the half was 21-7.
The Lions took the second half kickoff and had excellent field position after Bell returned the kick 20 yards to the 50. Disaster struck on the first play, though, when Hopper and Coleman could not make the handoff connection, resulting in a fumble that was recovered by the Bulldogs at the Lion 49.
However, the Bulldogs immediately returned the favor with a fumble recovery of their own on the first play after the Lions' turnover. Wilcoxson and Sims were unable to make their handoff connection and the ball bounced off of Sims’ hip right into the arms of Hamilton. Hamilton easily outraced everyone to the end zone and the Lions had a touchdown with 11:40 remaining in the third. Castillo kicked the extra point to make the score 21-14.
Once again, though, the Bulldogs were able to match that touchdown with one of their own. Starting at their own 36, they were able to march downfield using the running of Noah Boone and Wilcoxson down to the 30 yard line of the Lions. From there Wilcoxson called his own number and scored on a 30-yard run at the 8:49 mark of the third. Ramirez kicked the extra point to make the score 28-14.
Late in the third quarter, following a Lion punt, the Bulldogs were able to find pay-dirt once again. Starting at their own 40 the home team marched downfield in five plays and hit pay-dirt when Turner scored on a one-yard run with only twenty four seconds left in the third. Ramirez’ extra point kick increased the Edgewood lead to 35-14.
A Lion fumble set up the Bulldogs' next score. A fumble return and runback by the Bulldogs had them starting their drive at Blooming Grove’s 29. A 15-yard run by Sims and a run of seven by Simms moved the ball to the 7-yard-line. From there it was Turner who scored on a run covering those last seven yards with 8:47 left in the game. The kick by Ramirez made the score 42-14.
It looked as if the Lions might put one more score on the board before the game ended. Starting at their own 24, they proceeded to move to the 19-yard line of the Bulldogs before the game ended on downs.
