RICE – The Blooming Grove Lions closed out the regular season with a 45-10 victory over the host Rice Bulldogs in a game played on a sloppy field due to recent rains.
Timmy Hamilton rushed for three first half touchdowns and finished the night with 180 yards rushing while Rhett Southard tossed two touchdown passes as the playoff-bound Lions were able to overcome the poor playing conditions to finish the regular season portion of the schedule at 7-2.
The Lions took control of the game early with a 51-yard touchdown run by Hamilton on Blooming Grove’s second possession of the game, followed by a 3-yard scoring run by Hamilton early in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs would strike back on the ensuing possession with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Zane Ellington to Chance Cox to cut the Lion lead in half, 14-7.
Hamilton would add his third score of the half with a 4-yard run midway in the second quarter to make the halftime score 21-7.
The second half was more of the same as the Lions would add three more touchdowns, along with a safety by the defense.
Southard threw two touchdown passes in the second half, an 18-yard strike to DeMarco Debrow and a 44-yard catch-and-run by Noah Hutchinson. Landen Heaslet added a 4-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring for the Lions.
The Rice offense struggled in the second half against Lion defense, gaining only 45 yards of total offense in third and fourth quarters.
The lone Bulldog highlight in the second half was a 54-yard run by Aidan Mohundro on Rice’s final possession of the game. The run set-up a 37-yard field goal by Jaime Hernandez to make the final score 45-10.
Rice closes out the season with a 1-7 record and finishes 0-5 in District 7-3A DII. Blooming Grove clinches the number three seed in District 7-3A DII with a 3-2 record.
The Lions now have a week off before entering the 3A DII playoffs against the number two seed from District 8, which has another week of district play. Bells, the team that eliminated Blooming Grove in the playoffs last year, travels to Leonard next week in a game that most likely will determine the second seed in that district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.