Blooming Grove has forfeited Friday's game against Palmer because a Blooming Grove player tested positive for COVID-19.
The District 7-3A DII officials made no provisions for make-up games, so when a team cancels a game because of a COVID-19 issue that team has to forfeit the contest.
Blooming Grove was 3-0 with three games remaining on the schedule, but is now 3-1 with an away game at Dallas Gateway and a season finale scheduled at Blooming Grove against Rice (3-0) on Nov. 6.
Blooming Grove coach Ervin Chandler said one player had a positive test and that player is being quarantined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.