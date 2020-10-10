SCURRY -- The Blooming Grove Lions travelled to East Texas Friday night to the town of Scurry to take on the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats in a big district contest for both teams. The Lions were trying to stay undefeated in District 7-3A Division II and they managed to accomplish that with a 32-17 win over the Wildcats. Blooming Grove improved to 5-2 overall with the win and 3-0 in district play while the Wildcats dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in loop action.
In something a little strange to Lion followers, it was actually a strong offensive effort that propelled Blooming Grove to the victory. Of course, the defense played their usual strong game, but the offense really shined.
The Lions picked up 509 total yards of offense and found their running game to the tune of 425 yards in a whopping 60 carries. Another 84 yards came in the passing game as the Lions picked up 24 first downs in securing the win.
Offensive starters for the Lions had Kian Long, Andrew Melton, Devon Hood, Fidel Avalos, and Adam Tovar on the line with Timmy Hamilton at quarterback. Bubba Beacom lined up in the tailback spot with Trent Nicholson manning the H-back position. Starting receivers were Bryson Fisher, Jackson Hoover, Justus Revill, and Kelton Bell. Jesus Sanchez, Nathan Alvarez, Mason Crocker, Chris Castillo, Adam Sanchez, and Ismael Ramirez all played on the line as well and Bell quarterbacked also. Trey Daniels also logged minutes on the line.
Having the big rushing night for the Lions was Beacom as he picked up 196 yards in 25 carries. Hamilton finished with 155 rushing yards on 18 carries and Bell managed 74 in 17 tries. Bell completed three of three passes for 84 yards and tossed two touchdowns. Hamilton attempted three passes with no completions but did suffer one interception. Beacom, Hamilton, and Bell each had a rushing score and Revill finished with two catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Hoover had one catch for 12.
Defensive starters for Blooming Grove had Ramirez, Hood, Alvarez, and Carter Grant across the front with Colton Nicholson, Trent Nicholson, and Hoover backing them up at the linebacker spots. The defensive backs were Hamilton, Bell, Revill, and De’Marco Debrow. Beacom and Fisher also manned the cornerback spots and both had interceptions.
The Lions started on offense, moved to the Wildcats 26, but had their drive stopped when defensive back Terrell Blanton intercepted the ball at the 15. His pick stopped the Lions initial drive and his return of 16 yards gave possession to the Wildcats at their own 31.
Scurry-Rosser was unable to get anything going on their initial possession of the game and were forced to punt. The Lions punted right back and the Wildcats were in business at the Lions 49. Four plays later they were looking at third and long from the 22 and quarterback Tanner Vaughan hooked up with Jaxson Jonas on a pass that covered those 22 yards for the games first score. Emilio Gutierrez kicked the extra point to give the Wildcats and early 7-0 lead.
Late in the first quarter it was a 27 yard punt return by Revill of Blooming Grove that helped set up their first score of the contest. There was one pass in the drive, it going to Hoover, but the rest were all rushes. Facing third and goal from the two, it was Beacom who got the call and the score on a run with 9:27 left in the first half. Emmanual Rosas kicked the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.
A pass interception by Fisher at midfield and his return of 17 yards looked to have the Lions set up for another score. However, the drive ended inside the 10 yard line with Blooming Grove falling short on a fourth and goal try.
Forcing a Wildcat punt on their ensuing drive, it was a 21 yard return by Revill that set the Lions up with good field position at their own 46. Runs of 4 and 8 yards by Bell had the Lions with a first down at the 42. From there Bell and Revill hooked up on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 1:59 remaining in the half. Rosas kicked the extra point to put the Lions up 14-7.
The Wildcat managed to get another score before the half ended when Gutierrez kicked a 32 yard field goal with seven seconds left to produce the 14-10 halftime score.
The Lions started a drive midway in the third quarter at their own three after a nice punt by Blanton pinned them there. Two penalties pushed them back to the one before the running of Beacom and Hamilton got them out of the shadow of their own goal line. Hamilton’s run was for 33. The Lions eventually moved to the 29 of the Wildcats and were looking at second and eight from there. Bell took the snap from Hood, ran to his left, and followed a block by Fisher to advance all the way to the two yard line. Bell took it in from there for the score with 1:49 left in the third. The extra point kick attempt failed, leaving a score of 20-10.
The Wildcats put together a nice drive in the fourth and moved from their own 9 to the Lions 28-yard-line. From there it was Blanton who caught a pass from Jonas to cover those 28 yards for the touchdown. Gutierrez kicked the extra point and the Wildcats had cut the margin to three at 20-17 with 8:37 still remaining in the game.
It did not take long for the Lions to answer that score with one of their own. Starting deep in their own territory after the kickoff, runs of 9 and 23 by Beacom helped move the ball to the Scurry-Rosser 35. A five yard penalty moved the ball back to the 40, making it first and 15. Hamilton got the call on the next play, ran to his left, and started off down the sideline. Fisher once again threw the deciding block, this one at the five, that allowed Hamilton to squeeze by and into the endzone for the score at the 7:04 mark of the final quarter. The extra point kick failed making the score 26-17.
The Lions managed one more score before the game ended as they put together an impressive drive that began at their own 17. The running of Hamilton, Beacom, and Bell moved the ball to the Wildcats 30 and from there Bell hooked up with Revill on another touchdown pass at the 2:06 mark. The extra point kick failed, but the Lions held on for the 32-17 victory.
“A lot of the credit for the win goes to our offensive line. They moved people off the ball and allowed our trio of backs to do their running. Really proud of those guys in the trenches. Defense played well as usual. They came up with some big plays. We are looking forward to taking next week off. We have some injuries that we need to take care of so the bye comes at a good time,” summed up Lion head coach Ervin Chandler.
