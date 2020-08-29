EUSTACE -- The Blooming Grove Lions traveled east to Eustace Friday night to take on the Bulldogs in the season opener for both clubs. It was the Lions who came away with the win by a 17-14 score. The Lions used a swarming defense that came up with four fumble recoveries and four interceptions and manufactured just enough big plays on offense in securing the victory.
“Our defense is so incredibly athletic. The guys just swarm to the ball. They kept making big play after big play,” stated Lion head coach and athletic director Ervin Chandler in his post-game comments.
It wasn’t just the defense, however, that impressed. It was also some newcomers to the varsity that stepped up in big ways on the offensive side of the ball. Sophomore quarterback Kelton Bell was part of a three-headed tandem that played quarterback. He came up big, completing four of seven passes for 78 yards. His longest and perhaps most impressive throw came early in the fourth quarter when he teamed up with junior receiver Bryson Fisher on a 42-yard pass that moved the Lions to the two yard line and set up their go-ahead score. Fisher, another newcomer to the varsity, led Blooming Grove receivers with three catches for 52 yards, all in the second half.
Offensive line starters for Blooming Grove were Kian Long, Devon Hood, Chris Castillo, David Mirafuentes, and Adam Tovar. Bubba Beacom started at quarterback while Justus Revill, Carter Grant, Colton Nicholson, and Josh Glasco manned the receiver spots. Timmy Hamilton started at running back but also had time at quarterback. Jackson Hoover also played at receiver.
Defensive starters for the Lions had Colton Nicholson, Ismael Ramirez, Fidel Avalos, and Grant across the front with Hoover, Trent Nicholson, and De’Marco Debrow occupying the linebacker spots. Defensive backs for Coach Chandler were Beacom, Revill, Glasco, and Hamilton. Hood, Andrew Melton, Mason Crocker, and Nathan Alvarez all saw game action on defense as well. Omar Mandujano also saw action at linebacker for the Lions.
It was an effort of offensive futility for both squads to begin the game. Turnovers by both the Lions and the Bulldogs happened early on, but it was a fumble recovery by Eustace that eventually led to the first score of the contest. Starting at the Lion 42, the Bulldogs utilized the running of Jake Haney and the passing of quarterback Paxton Schwartz to help move the ball to the one. From there Haney carried it into the end zone for the games first points. Cannon Gilcrease added the extra point and the Bulldogs had an early 7-0 advantage.
Both teams muddled through the rest of the first half, basically trading punts and turnovers. Blooming Grove wasted an excellent scoring chance late in the half when Glasco picked off a Schwartz pass at the 50 and raced down the sideline to the five to set the Lions up with a first and goal. However, the Lions returned the favor on the very next play as the Bulldogs came up with an interception in the end zone to kill the threat. The half ended at 7-0.
It was another Glasco interception and big return midway in the third quarter that set the Lions up once again with good field position, this time at the 15 of Eustace. This time, though, the Lions were able to hit paydirt when Beacom carried over from the one with 6:58 remaining in the third to pull Blooming Grove to within one at 7-6. The extra point try by Emmanual Rosas hit the upright, however, and the score remained at 7-6.
A strong defensive effort by the Lions helped set up their next touchdown. Forcing a Bulldog punt from the 14, the Lions were able to take over at their own 45 yard line. A run of 11 yards by Beacom moved the ball to the Bulldogs 44. On second and ten from there, Bell hooked up with Fisher on a nice 42 yard completion to move the Lions to the two yard line. It was Hamilton who carried in from there for the go-ahead score. A conversion pass completion from Bell to Colton Nicholson put the Lions up 14-7 at the 10:52 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs, however, proved they were not through on offense as they came back on their ensuing possession to tie the game. A big 37 yard pass completion from Schwartz to Cade Adair helped position the ball at the two yard line. Haney carried it in from there at the 8:14 mark for the score and Kilcrease kicked the extra point to tie the game at 14.
It was a huge hit by Colton Nicholson on a punt return attempt that set the Lions up for their next score. A nice punt by Bell to the six yard line resulted in a turnover as Nicholson hit the returner as he attempted to field the ball on a hop. Nicholson recovered the ball and the Lions were in business. A six yard touchdown run by Hamilton was called back due to a holding penalty and the Lions had to eventually settle for a 24 yard field goal attempt. Rosas split the uprights to give the Lions a 17-14 lead with 4:53 remaining in the contest.
It took another big defensive play by the Lions to secure the victory as Hoover picked off a Schwartz pass at midfield to give possession to the visitors. The Lions were able to run out the clock and preserve their 17-14 win.
Coming up with fumble recoveries for the Lions on defense were Hood, Grant, Hoover, and Colton Nicholson. Coming away with interceptions were Glasco with 2, Reville, and Hoover.
Beacom finished the night with 59 yards rushing on 21 carries and completed 6 of 10 passes for 43 yards. He did suffer an interception. Hamilton wound up with 23 rushing yards on 7 carries and completed 2 of 9 passes for 13 yards.
Other pass catchers for the Lions other than Fisher were Hamilton with 2 catches for 18, Reville 2 for 14, Colton Nicolson 2 for 10, Grant one for 25, Hoover one for 10, and Glasco one for 5.
“Twenty of the 25 guys on our roster tonight had never taken a varsity snap before tonight. They never quit even though it was a little rough at the start. The kids played hard throughout. I give a lot of credit to our coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Wayne Walker and defensive coordinator Jason Burnet, along with our other coaches, really did a great job. I couldn’t do it without them,” summed up Chandler.
