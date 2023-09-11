EUSTACE -- Noah Hutchison may just need a new nickname
Don't call him Hutch, just call him "Clutch.''
Hutchison had a spectacular game Friday night in Eustace, where he led Blooming Grove to a 41-10 romp over the Bulldogs. Romp may be an understatement.
Hutchison had a dream game in his first start at quarterback, completing 8-of-8 passes and throwing for 143 yards and three touchdowns while running for 63 yards and two more touchdowns.
There's more: He also returned a kickoff 80 yards for another touchdown (That's six if you're counting at home) and made five tackles on defense. There's no truth to the rumor that after the game Hutchison drove the bus back to Blooming Grove and bought pizza for everyone on the trip home (just a rumor, just a rumor).
Jace Trull caught three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown and Kam Mize caught two passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
There's a lot more to Blooming Grove than an electric offense. The BG defense has allowed just 34 points in their two victories, and they tackled everything that moved Friday.
Four starters on defense wrapped up 10 or more tackles: Ben Baumgartner, a senior leader for the Lions, had a team-leading 14 tackles and his younger brother Grayson, a sophomore, had a huge game with 10 tackles, including two for losses to go along with a fumble recovery. Malakai Clover had a dozen tackles, including a sack, and Nathan Sanchez had 10 tackles.
It was quite a night on both sides of the line for the Lions, who lost a close game to Riesel in the season opener but have had two impressive victories since, beating Kemp (25-14) and Eustace.
But they won't have much time to celebrate. The Lions play Wortham at home on Friday. This is the new Wortham, a big, confident team that won nine games last year, advanced to the Area Round of the 2A DI playoffs and is 3-0 this season.
Anthony Fortoul, a 6-4, 275-pound, two-way lineman, leads both Wortham's offensive and defensive lines, a group of big, physical players who are at the center of the Bulldog success. Tanner Bean, who was the heart and soul of Wortham's run to the playoffs last year, graduated but his younger brother Yancey has moved into that spot in the backfield and leads the Bulldogs in rushing, averaging 104 yards per game and 5.8 yards a carry. He leads a loaded backfield that includes Jessie Salada (5.9 yards per carry) and quarterback Jon Ross Black (5.2 yards per carry). The Bulldogs line up and run you over.
