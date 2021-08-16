There's a new coach and a new offensive system at Blooming Grove, and that's why the Lions are pleased with how they played in their first scrimmage -- a three-way test against Clifton and Italy.
"We've still got a long way to go, but we liked a lot of what we saw," said new coach Jeremy Gantt, who came home to his alma mater (he's a 1996 Blooming Grove grad) to take over a Lions program that is coming off a big season.
"We were flying around on defense and on offense we're picking up the new system," he said. "I thought the kids played hard, and they've been playing hard in practice.''
Clifton and Italy are two strong programs which have had a lot of success and predicted to have even more success this fall, so Gantt's Lions were able to get a good sense of where they are with two weeks left before the season opener at home against Eustace on Aug. 27.
"Italy and Clifton are good programs and playing in a three-way scrimmage gave us a chance to see two different systems," Gantt said. "Our defense played very well and our offense played pretty good, but we left some points out there. But that comes with learning a new offense.
"I think we are where we thought we would be at this point," he said. "But that's because the kids worked so hard the first two weeks of practice. It's going to take a little bit of time.
"The coaches were real pleased with the kids. They brought a lot of energy. I'm real happy with them. I'm proud of them. They're playing hard and they're real coachable."
Blooming Grove will have a final scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Maypearl, where the varsity and junior varsity teams will both play.
