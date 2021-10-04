By: Terry Ryno
The Blooming Grove Lions suffered their first district loss last Friday night 42-14 at the hands of the Edgewood Bulldogs. The Lions not only lost the game but also suffered several injuries to key players during the course of the game. The extent of those injuries will be more clearly defined during the course of the week.
“We came into the game banged up. We had guys trying to play through injuries but just could not make it through the game. Then we had other guys get hurt during the contest,” stated Lion head coach Jeremy Gantt.
The Lions were able to move the ball on the ground against the Bulldogs, but, once again, the passing game just was not there. Blooming Grove picked up 165 yards on the ground, led by Timmy Hamilton and Jalen Coleman. Hamilton finished with 47 yards and a score and Coleman ended with 55 yards. Quarterback Levi Hopper completed only 8 of 23 passes for 87 yards and suffered two interceptions. The Lion receivers had several dropped passes.
“We definitely struggled in the passing game. We had to do some offensive line shuffling due to injuries and the protection wasn’t the best. We also dropped several passes that clearly hurt drives,” said Gantt.
The defense gave up 396 yards of offense to the Bulldogs. It was a fairly balanced attack with the Bulldogs picking up 211 yards on the ground and 185 through the air. The one bright spot on defense was a 48 yard fumble return for a touchdown by Hamilton early in the third quarter that cut the lead to 7 at that point.
“The guys played hard and never quit. Edgewood is a good team and played well. We will have to see about the injuries and hopefully get everyone healthy for our game against Scurry-Rosser,” summed up Gantt.
