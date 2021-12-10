The Blooming Grove Lions had another big season and hauled in a long list of All-District football honors after reaching the playoffs again.
The Lions saw several players earn All-District honors, including Kelton Bell, who was named the District 7-3A DII Utility Player of the Year as the most versatile player in the district.
Six Lions earned All-District First-Team honors as quarterback Levi Hopper, wide receiver Noah Hutchinson, offensive lineman Adam Tovar, defensive lineman Carter Grant, defensive back Devon Hood and linebacker Ben Baumgertner were all named to the First-Team.
Five Lions earned Second-Team honors, including two offensive linemen -- Kian Long and David Mirafuentes -- linebacker Trent Nicholson, defensive lineman Fidel Avalos, and defensive back Bryson Fisher.
Seven Lions were on the Honorable Mention List: defensive backs Emmanuel Rosas, Noah Hutchinson and Luis Mancilla, offensive linemen Tray Daniels and Fidel Avalos, defensive lineman Camden Gorbet and wide receiver Bryson Fisher were all on the HM list.
The Lions had an impressive 18 players make the All-District All-Academic Team.
Hagen Webster, Timmy Hamilton, Demarcos Debrow, Landon Heaslet and Nathan Haden were All-Academic players as well as All-District players Bell, Fisher, Baumgartner, Grant, Hopper, Mancilla, Nicholson, Hood, Tovar, Avalos, Long, Mirafuentes and Daniels all made the All-Academic Team.
