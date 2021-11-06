RICE -- The Blooming Grove Lions punched their playoff ticket Friday night after a convincing 56-12 victory over the Rice Bulldogs. The win by the Lions nailed down the third seed in the district with Palmer at first, Edgewood at second, and Scurry-Rosser occupying the fourth seed.
The Lions finish with a district mark of 4-2 and a regular season mark of 6-3. Rice finishes up at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in district play. The Lions will play Bells in the Bi-District round at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Wills Point. Blooming Grove will be the home team.
For the second consecutive week Lions head coach Jeremy Gantt used the running of back Kelton Bell and the running of quarterback Levi Hopper to secure the win. Bell had an all-world type of game with 174 rushing yards in 18 carries and four rushing scores. He also returned a punt for a touchdown. Hopper rushed for 42 yards and a score and completed 5 of 7 passes for 223 more. He also threw 2 touchdown passes.
Lions running back Nick Wood saw action in the backfield as well. He carried 4 times for 20 yards. Nathan Haden carried 2 times for 2 yards and Hagan Webster had a carry as well. However, his carry went for minus five yards. Receiver Noah Hutchison led the way for the Lion receivers with 3 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown and Emmanuel Rosas caught 2 for 74 and a touchdown.
Offensive starters for Blooming Grove had Trey Daniels at center with David Mirafuentes and Fidel Avalos flanking him at the guard spots. Manning the tackle positions were Camden Gorbet and Adam Tovar. Hopper and Bell were in the backfield with Bryson Fisher, Hutchison, DeMarco Debrow, and Luis Mancilla at the receiver spots. Landon Heaslet played minutes at the receiver spot while Dylan Stewart, Kian Long, and Ish Ramirez played on the line. Jalen Coleman and Timmy Hamilton missed the game due to injuries as did lineman Devon Hood.
Defensive starters for Blooming Grove had Carter Grant and Ramirez at the end spots with Gorbet and Avalos in the tackle positions. Trent Nicholson, Ben Baumgartner, and Tovar were the linebackers with Fisher and DeBrow at the cornerback spots. Bell and Hutchison were the starting safeties. Fisher, Mancilla, Debrow, and Gorbet each had interceptions and Grant had a fumble recovery.
For the Bulldogs, Zack Meyers started at quarterback and wound up completing 9 of 32 passes for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had those four interceptions. The leading receiver was Brayden Harwell. Harwell finished with 4 catches for 84 yards and a score. Preston O’Bannon had the other touchdown catch and finished with 2 catches for 14 yards. Hunter Rogers caught 2 for 35 and Dalton McDonald had one reception for 8 yards. Juan Paredes was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs. He finished with 49 yards in 15 carries. Luke Chapman carried 9 times for 26 yards and Chance Cox had one carry for nine yards.
The Bulldogs started the game on offense but were forced to punt after only three plays. Bell fielded the punt at the 35 yard line and went untouched 65 yards for the score at the 10:25 mark of the quarter. Rosas kicked the extra point to give the Lions an early lead of 7-0.
The Bulldogs had good field position after the ensuing kickoff, starting at their own 43 yard line. But, facing fourth and three from the fifty, they tried for the first down, only to see Chapman stopped for no gain on a running play, giving possession to the Lions at midfield. It only took two plays from there for the Lions to score again. A first down run of 19 by Bell was followed by a run of the remaining 31 yards into the endzone for another Blooming Grove score. Rosas kicked the extra point to put the visitors up 14-0 with 7:57 still remaining in the opening quarter.
The next Lions score was set up with an interception by Fisher at the Lions 8. He returned to the 12 and the Lions set up shop at that point. Two short runs by Bell was followed with a pass of 13 yards from Hopper to Rosas that netted a first down at the 30. On first down from there, Hopper threw to Hutchison deep to the Bulldogs 30. Hutchison fought through pass interference and still managed to catch the ball. He then took it the rest of the way to complete a 70 yard scoring toss. Rosas kicked the extra point to put the Lions up 21-0 with 3:36 remaining in the first quarter.
Rice put together a nice drive as the first quarter ended and the second one began. Starting at their own 31, it was the running of Paredes and Meyers that helped move the ball to the Lions 48. Two pass completions from Meyers to Harwell and a run by Paredes moved the ball to the 34. An incomplete pass on first down was followed with a quarterback sack that moved the ball back to the 37. On third down from there Meyers was able to hook up with Harwell with a pass that covered those 37 yards for a touchdown with 8:35 remaining in the half. A conversion run attempt failed, leaving a score of 21-6.
It did not take long for the Lions to answer that score with one of their own. Starting at their own 41 yard line a run of 8 by Hopper moved the ball to the 49. That was followed with a run of 36 by Bell to the 16 and a run of 5 by Bell to the 11. Bell then finished the drive as he covered those remaining 11 yards on a run into the end zone at the 7:24 mark of the second quarter. The kick by Rosas put the score at 28-6.
Disaster hit Rice on their next possession. Saddled with bad field position at their own 14 to start their next drive, a hit on Meyers by Nicholson resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Grant at the 13. After a loss of three yards on first down by Bell he refused to be denied on second down as he carried in for the score with a 16 yard run with 5:40 remaining in the half. The extra point kick by Rosas made the score 35-6.
Mancilla ended the Bulldogs next drive as he intercepted a Meyers pass at the Lions 33 yard line after the Bulldogs had put together a nice drive. However, a botched handoff between Hopped and Bell resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Rice at the 30. It took five plays from there, but Meyers was able to connect with O’Bannon on a 6 yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first half. A conversion pass attempt failed, leaving the halftime score at 35-12.
The Lions next score came on their second possession of the third quarter. The big play of the drive was a 72 yard pass completion from Hopper to Hutchison that moved the ball to the Bulldogs’ 8. On first down from there Bell carried it in for the touchdown with 7:56 showing on the clock. Rosas made the score 42 to 12 with his extra point kick.
The Lions’ next touchdown was set up on an interception by Debrow at the 41 yard line of the Bulldogs. It only took one play as Bell covered those yards on a run at the 6:45 mark of quarter number three. Again it was Rosas who kicked the extra point to make the score 49-12.
The final score of the game came with 49 seconds left in the third when Hopper and Rosas hooked up on a 61 yard scoring pass. Mirafuentes came on to kick the extra point to produce the final of 56 to 12.
“We came out with a lot of energy. The guys knew what was at hand and knew they controlled their own destiny. They wanted that playoff spot and they were able to get it,” summed up Gantt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.