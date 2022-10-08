CEDAR HILL – After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the Blooming Grove Lions returned to the basics of football this week in returning to the win column, 25-20, over the Trinity Leadership Tigers Friday night. The Lions used a dominant ground game and solid defense to hold off the Tigers and even their district record at 1-1.
Blooming Grove (5-1) rushed for 339 yards and held Trinity Leadership (2-4) to only 131 yards. The Lions also picked off four passes, including two by DeMarco Debrow, to stymie the Tigers' passing game, allowing only 93 yards through the air.
The Lions finished the night with three running backs eclipsing the 100-yard barrier. Timmy Hamilton again led the way with 110 yards on 18 carries, while both Kelton Bell and Landon Heaslet finished with 106 yards. Bell added two touchdowns and Heaslet added another.
Despite the dominance, and after a couple of fluky plays, the Lions had to hold on for dear life as the Tigers got the ball back, down 23-20, and with a chance to win.
But the Lion defense rose to the challenge, forcing an intentional grounding penalty on Tiger quarterback Matthew Elliott in the end zone, resulting in a safety with just 21 seconds remaining to add the final points.
Early on, it was all Blooming Grove.
The Lions scored on their second possession of the game on a 5-yard run by Bell to cap a nine-play, 64-yard drive in the first quarter to take the lead, 7-0.
On the Tigers' next possession, Kegan Hurford intercepted Elliott to set up Blooming Grove’s next touchdown.
This time it was Heaslet with the 9-yard touchdown run with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half to double the Lion lead, 14-0.
Just past the midpoint of the second quarter, the Lion defense came up with another interception to set-up another score. Emmanuel Rosa's 32-yard interception return put the Lion offense in business at the Tiger 23-yard line.
Somehow, despite only moving 12 yards, the Lions managed to use up all the remaining time in the first half, culminating with a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions a 17-0 lead at halftime.
The beginning of the third quarter was more of the same as Debrow got his second interception of the night on a deep pass to give Blooming Grove the ball back deep inside Lion territory.
The Lions, jump-started by a 48-yard run by Hamilton, moved the ball 94 yards on the ground for another touchdown. Bell finished the long drive on a 8-yard run to give the Lions a commanding lead, 23-0, with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Then things started to get a little strange for the Lions and Tigers.
On the ensuing onside kickoff attempt, Jhayden Crawl picked up the loose ball and returned it 45 yards for a Trinity Leadership touchdown. A two-point conversion by the Tigers made the score 23-8 at the end of the third quarter.
On the next Blooming Grove drive, Crawl returned a Blooming Grove fumble 42 yards to the Lion 28-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Eight plays later, Crawl scored on a 3-yard run to close the gap, 23-14, with just over five minutes remaining.
Trinity Leadership would recover the ensuing onside kick and score just six plays later on a 5-yard pass from Elliott to Cory Turner to pull the Tigers to within three points, 23-20, with 2:38 remaining in the game.
The Tigers were not as successful on their second onside kick attempt when the ball went out of bounds, giving the Lions possession and effectively ending the game.
Blooming Grove returns home next week to take on the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats in the final home game of the season. The Wildcats dropped to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in district play with a 28-7 loss to Palmer this week. Trinity Leadership will, for the third consecutive week, host a Golden Circle team when 1-5 Rice visits next week.
