BLOOMING GROVE – The Blooming Grove Lions looked impressive for the second week in a row, this time running all over the Kemp Yellowjackets, 42-21, to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Lions scored in every quarter to earn the Homecoming win and send the Yellowjackets to their fifteenth consecutive defeat.
Senior running back Timmy Hamilton eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second week in a row, finishing the night with a game-high 134 yards on 21 carries, while Kelton Bell added three rushing touchdowns.
As a team, the Lions rushed for 266 yards in the contest.
The Lions did get things going early through the air with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Rhett Southard to Noah Hutchinson on Blooming Grove’s first play from scrimmage.
Hutchinson would finish the night with 100 yards receiving on four catches and one score.
The Lions would add to the lead late in the first quarter after a short punt by the Yellowjackets put Blooming Grove at the Kemp 30-yard line.
Bell would cap the short drive five plays later with a 4-yard touchdown run and the extra point by Emmanual Rosas would give the Lions a two-touchdown lead at the end of the first quarter.
Rosas is a perfect 10-for-10 on extra points this season.
Kemp would use a Lion turnover to cut the lead in half, scoring on a 12-yard pass from Deacon Thompson to Aaron Quezada early in the second quarter.
The Lions would respond with their best drive of the night, using 11 plays to move 72 yards, scoring on a 6-yard run on fourth down by Bell.
Blooming Grove extended the lead to 28-7 on Bell’s third score of the night, a 2-yard run late in the third quarter.
Kemp would try to rally on its ensuing drive with a 48-yard touchdown run by Brayden Gibbons.
But any hope by the Yellowjackets was quickly gone as the Lions moved quickly down the field to open the fourth quarter.
A 9-yard touchdown pass from Southard to Rosas would push the lead to 35-13 with less than nine minutes remaining.
Southard would end the night completing 10 of 14 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Landon Heaslet would finish the scoring for the Lions with a 4-yard run with just over four minutes remaining. Heaslet had 10 carries for 72 yards for the game.
Kemp would add a late score with less than a minute remaining to make the final score 42-21.
Next week, the Lions stay at home to face the Eustace Bulldogs. Eustace also improved to 2-0 with a 28-21 win over Maypearl. Kemp will look to snap their losing streak with a home game against Quitman.
