WAXAHACHIE -- The Blooming Grove Lions improved to 2-0 with a 20-0 victory over the Kerens Bobcats Friday night in Waxahachie, where the game between the two Golden Circle rivals was moved because of wet conditions at Lion Stadium in Blooming Grove.
The Lions defense was the star of the game as they used outstanding play from linebacker Trent Nicholson, defensive end Carter Grant and defensive backs Justus Reville and josh Glasco to shut out Kerens and secure the win.
The Bobcats, who are now 1-1, struggled to get anything going offensively. Damarya Baxter led Kerens with 29 yards on the ground while quarterback Brayden May finished with 33 passing yads.
Kerens was led by Jason Burleson, Alexander Fuller and Baxter.
Bubba Beacom led the Lions' ground attack with 77 rushing yards and Timmy Hamilton added another 63. Kelton Bell completed three passes for 59 yards.
It was a Bell 12-yard run in the first quarter that put the first points on the board. The conversion pass from Beacom to Bryson Fisher gave the lions an 8-0 lead.
Grant came up with an interception on the Bobcats' ensuing possession . He returned it 33 yards for the touchdown. The extra point kick failed.
The final score came on a Beacom 4-yard run late in the fourth to produce the 20-0final.
