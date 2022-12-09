Blooming Grove went to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years with another strong team and three Lions earned superlatives and 11 others were named to the 18-3A All-District team.
Linebacker Trent Nicholson, a senior was named the 18-3A Defensive Player of the Year. He won the award two years ago as a sophomore then was sidelined with an injury last season. Nicholson is back -- and back as the top defensive player in the district.
Blooming Grove two-way player, Timmy Hamilton, is the 18-3A Defensive Lineman of the Year and also a First-Team selection at running back.
Emmanuel Rosas is the 18-3A Kicker of the Year.
Five other Lions made the first team. Joining Hamilton are receiver Noah Hutchison, offensive lineman Kian Long, defensive lineman Landon Heaslet, linebacker Ben Baumgartner, defensive back DeMarco Debrow.
Five Lions made the second team. They are defensive lineman Camden Gorbet, linebacker Kegan Hurford, defensive back Noah Hutchison, defensive back Kelton Bell and defensive back Reagen Short
Landon Heaslet (RB), Kelton Bell (UTIL)l, Aaron Fields(OL), Tray Daniels (OL), Kian Long (DL), Joey Enderle (DL) and Jace Trull (LB) were all named to the Honorable Mention list.
Twenty Lions were named to the Academic team.
Timmy Hamilton, Kelton Bell, Noah Hutchison, Grayson Baumgartner, Kegan Hurford, Nick Wood, Jace Trull, Rhett Southard, Reagan Short, DeMarco Debrow, Eddie Frankum, Landon Heaslet, Jonathan Hammond, Trent Nicholson, Ben Baumgartner, Humberto Sanchezz, Lane Covington, Kian Long, Camden Gorbet and Tray Daniel all made the All-Academic team.
