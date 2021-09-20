The Blooming Grove Lions improved their record to 2-1 after an impressive 47-6 win over the Kemp Yellowjackets last Friday night at Lion Field. After a relatively slow start to the game, the Lions picked up steam and controlled the game from the second quarter on.
“I thought the missed game from last week hurt us, BG coach Jeremy Gantt said. "We seemed a little rusty at the start. We started slow but then we picked the tempo up late in the first quarter and the momentum stayed with us until the game was over.''
The Lions had no trouble moving the ball on offense. Lion quarterback Levi Hopper threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing score to the mix. Receiver Kelton Bell caught five passes for 147 yards and two scores while Noah Hutchison reeled in four for 98 and a touchdown. Leading the rushing attack was Jalen Coleman with 141 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was so proud of the offense. It was a total team effort from the guys up front to the quarterback, the running backs, and the receivers," Gantt said. "We had a lot of kids touch the ball. We spread it around a lot. We started a little sluggish but we really picked it up in the second half.”
The Lion defense played well, forcing three turnovers and limiting the Yellowjackets to eight first downs in the contest. Bell and Luis Mancilla had the interceptions and Devon Hood was credited with the fumble recovery.
“The defense played really well. We were able to put a lot of pressure on their quarterback and force him into scramble situations. The defensive backs played well too as well as our linebackers,” stated Gantt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.