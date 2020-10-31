DALLAS - After a two week layoff from football, one scheduled and one not, the Blooming Grove Lions returned to action last night with a game against the Dallas Gateway Gators. The Lions definitely took care of business on the field with a convincing 52-0 win that improved their overall record to 6-3 and improved their district mark to 4-1.
With the victory the Lions wrapped up a playoff spot for the first time since the 2015 season. They close out the regular season this Friday with a very important game against district rival Rice. That game will be at Lion Stadium.
It was all Blooming Grove in the game against Gateway as the Lions took control early and never let up. The Lions also welcomed back running back and defensive back Jalen Coleman. This game marked Coleman’s first action since suffering an injury over the summer. While Coleman was welcomed back, the Lions suffered an injury on the opening kick-off to middle linebacker Trent Nicholson. He suffered a knee injury and missed the entire game due to it. The severity of the injury was not known as of press time.
The Lion offense pretty much had their way with the Gators. Blooming Grove picked up 28 first downs, 337 rushing yards, and 50 passing yards as they dominated time of possession. Following the blocking of starting offensive linemen Kian Long, Andrew Melton, Trey Daniels, Fidel Avalos, and Adam Tovar, the Lion ball carriers controlled the tempo of the game. Coleman led all rushers with 114 yards on 13 carries and Bubba Beacom also cracked the century mark with 106 yards and 13 carries.
Lion quarterback Kelton Bell rushed for 62 yards on 8 carries and also completed the three passes he attempted for another 50 yards and had a touchdown toss. Timmy Hamilton carried the ball 10 times and picked up 28 yards and Jackson Hoover also saw action in the backfield, finishing with 27 yards in 4 tries. Hoover also caught a pass for 15 yards. Justus Revill had one catch for 30 yards and it was the touchdown pass thrown by Bell. Colton Nicholson had a catch for 5 yards.
Jesus Sanchez, Nathan Alvarez, Mason Crocker, David Mirafuentes, Chris Castillo, Devon Hood, Adam Sanchez, and Ismael Ramirez all saw action on the line for Lion head coach Ervin Chandler’s offense. Bryson Fisher started at one of the receiver spots for Blooming Grove along with Revill and Hoover. De’Marco Debrow also saw action at the wide receiver spot during the game.
Defensive line starters for the Lions had Colton Nicholson, Mirafuentes, Hood, and Carter Grant on the line with Ramirez, Hoover, and Hamilton backing them up at the linebacker spots. The defensive backfield had Beacom, Bell, Revill, and Fisher. Coleman and Debrow also saw action in the backfield. Colton Nicholson had two fumble recoveries, Coleman had one, and Grant had one. The Lions held the Gators to 5 first downs, 51 rushing yards, and 54 passing yards.
Blooming Grove started the game with an on-side kick that was actually caught in midair by Beacom at the Gators 41 yard line. The running of Hamilton and Beacom moved the ball to the 5 yard line. Beacom had the big run of the drive with it going for 20 yards. On first and goal from the five it was Hamilton who got the call and the touchdown with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter. A conversion pass attempt fell short, leaving the score at 6-0.
After forcing a punt on the Gators first possession, the Lions took over at their own 14. However, a fumble and a return by the Gators to the Lion four yard line set Gateway up with an excellent opportunity to tie the game. But they returned the favor with a fumble of their own that was recovered by Nicholson at the 3. Blooming Grove then embarked on a 9 play, 97 yard drive that ended with Coleman scoring from two yards out on a run. The drive was highlighted by runs of 13, 32, and 16 by Beacom. The conversion run attempt failed, leaving a score of 12-0 with 2:40 showing on the first quarter clock.
The Lions next score came with 6:09 remaining in the half when Bell scored on a 26 yard run. The drive started at the Lions 23 and used 8 plays and a 15 yard penalty against Gateway. Coleman had a 12 yard run as one of the big plays in the drive. Emmanual Rosas kicked the extra point to push the score to 19-0.
Blooming Grove’s final score of the first half came on a 30 yard touchdown pass from Bell to Revill. That capped a 15 play, 66 yard drive. Other than the touchdown pass, the biggest help for the Lions on the drive was a 15 yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Gators. That score came with 2:16 left in the half and upped the margin to 26-0.
The Lions opened the second half with a drive that appeared to be going well only to have it stall at the 41 of Gateway. A punt by Bell had the Gators starting their initial drive of the half at their own 22. A bad snap over the quarterbacks head resulted in the ball being recovered at the 8 yard line by Nicholson. A penalty moved the ball to the four and Beacom scored from there on a run with 6:16 left in the quarter. The Rosas extra point kick made the score 33-0.
The Lions scored again with 1:43 left in the quarter. The Gators went for the first down on fourth down deep in their own territory and failed to make it, giving the ball to the Lions at the 21. Beacom eventually scored on a two yard run. The extra point kick failed, leaving the score at 39-0.
The Lions added two more touchdowns before the game was over. Hoover scored on a 10 yard run with 11:15 remaining in the game for the first one and then Coleman ripped off a 46 yard run at the 3:52 mark. Rosas made one of two extra point tries to produce the final of 52-0.
“We are so happy to be back in the playoffs. It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving group of kids. They have worked hard all season long. We have dealt with COVID-19 and injuries and still made the playoffs. This team deserves this and so does the town of Blooming Grove. They have really supported the team all season long. We have some unfinished business next week and we are really looking forward to the challenge of playing Rice,” summed up Chandler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.