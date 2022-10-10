Scurry-Rosser at Blooming Grove
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Lion Stadium
Records: Scurry-Rosser is 4-2, 1-1 in District 7-3A DII. Blooming Grove is 5-1, 1-1.
Players to Watch: Scurry-Rosser: QB Tanner Vaughan, WR/LB Bryce Chambers, OL/DL Tyler West, OL/DL Kolton Cook. Blooming Grove: RB/LB Landon Heaslet, OL/DL Aaron Fields, OL/DL Lane Covington, TE/DL Grayson Baumgartner.
Update: Another week, another district game, another big showdown for the Lions. Both Blooming Grove and Scurry-Rosser enter this week’s match-up as a part of a .500 logjam in District 7-3A DII.
Four of the six teams in the district are currently tied for second with a 1-1 record. Both teams’ one loss has come at the hands of district leader Palmer. The Lions dropped a 28-14 decision to the Bulldogs two weeks ago, while the Wildcats lost 28-7 last week. Blooming Grove rebounded from that loss by running all over Trinity Leadership last week, 25-20.
The Lions have beaten Scurry-Rosser three consecutive seasons, including last season’s 39-35 thriller. In that game, after falling behind 28-7, the Lions outscored the Wildcats 32-7 to rally for the key district victory. Last week, Blooming Grove had a trio of running backs rush for more than 100 yards, including Timmy Hamilton.
Hamilton has eclipsed the 100-yard barrier in five games this season and leads the team with 658 yards rushing. Kelton Bell had 106 yards rushing last week and is tied with Hamilton for the team lead with seven touchdowns. The Wildcats like to throw the ball with Tanner Vaughan throwing for 1,488 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
Vaughn's top target is Bryce Chambers with 28 catches for 391 yards and seven touchdowns. The Wildcat aerial attack will be tested by a Blooming Grove secondary that intercepted four passes last week, including two by DeMarco Debrow, and only allowed a 27 percent completion rate.
The Lions will celebrate Senior Night as this will be the final home game of the season.
