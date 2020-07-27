Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Mildred running back Bishop Harris had a monster season last year, rushing for 2,134 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year, and selected to the Class 3A All-State team at tailback as well as earning 7-3A DII All-District first-team honors.

He returns to lead a Mildred team that begins practice next week for a run at the playoffs in District 7-3A DII, where Rice and Blooming Grove also compete.

All three Golden Circle teams begin practice Aug.3 and open the regular season on Aug.28.