BLOOMING GROVE – The schedule might have read week 1, but the Blooming Grove Lions looked like they were in mid-season form, rolling over the visiting Riesel Indians, 28-0, to open the 2022 football season Friday night at Lion Stadium.
The Lions dominated on both sides of the ball, holding Riesel to only 124 yards of total offense and forcing three turnovers, while the offense was very efficient with four touchdowns and 343 total yards.
Blooming Grove (1-0) started quickly, scoring on the first drive of the new season. The Lions used running backs Timmy Hamilton and Kelton Bell (four carries each) to move 66 yards in eight plays, scoring on Hamilton’s 11-yard run. Emmanual Rosas added the extra-point to put the Lions up, 7-0, with just over three minutes into the season.
Hamilton led all rushers with 112 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.
In the second quarter, Riesel (0-1) had its best drive of the night, moving inside the Blooming Grove 35-yard line, before Lion defensive back Noah Hutchison intercepted Riesel’s Peyton Hoelscher at the Lion 10-yard line and returned it 19 yards to end the only Riesel threat of the night.
Hutchinson would finish the ensuing Lion drive with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Rhett Southard. The Lion quarterback hit Hutchinson in stride down the far sideline to push the Blooming Grove lead to 14-0 at halftime.
Hutchinson finished the night with three catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lion defense would again set up the offense when, on the second play of the second half, DeMarco Debrow recovered a Riesel fumble to give Blooming Grove the ball at the Riesel 30-yard line.
The Lions would move inside the Indian 5-yard line before a penalty and a fallen receiver on fourth down would stall the drive.
The Lions would begin the final quarter by closing out another long drive with Hutchison’s second score of the night from Southard, a 12-yard pass one the first play of the quarter. A screen pass from Southard to Bell on a third-and-fourteen play kept the drive alive.
Overall, Southard passed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
The final score of the night was set up again by the Lion defense, this time an interception by Bell deep in Riesel territory with less than five minutes remaining.
Two minutes later, Hamilton capped off the short drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Rosas finished his perfect night on extra points to make the final margin, 28-0.
Defensively, the Lions were paced by Trent Nicholson with eight tackles, while Ben Baumgartner and Aaron Fields both had six tackles each.
The Lions will stay at home another week and host the Kemp Yellowjackets for this season’s homecoming game. Kemp opened the season with a 41-14 loss at Palestine Westwood. Riesel will face another Golden Circle team when the Indians host the Rice Bulldogs.
