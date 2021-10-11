The Blooming Grove Lions overcame a ton of injuries and a 28-7 deficit last Friday night against the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats at Lions Field, where the hometown Lions outscored the Wildcats 32-7 after falling behind by 21 points to win the game 39-35.
The game saw the Lions fight through injuries to several key players, lose a running back during the game, and finish the game with a running back just called up from the junior varsity squad during the week to add depth to the team.
“We were definitely outmanned. We had several key starters miss the game due to injuries suffered against Edgewood and then we lost Jalen (Coleman) during the game and had to rely on Levi (Hopper) and Nick (Wood) the rest of the game,” stated Lions coach Jeremy Gantt.
Hopper came up huge for the Lions from his quarterback position. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. His two scoring passes went to Bryson Fisher and Luis Mancilla. Hopper also finished with a game high 131 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Coleman wound up with 68 yards rushing but missed the second half due to an apparent hip injury. Wood, just called up from the junior varsity squad, ended with 43 yards rushing and 9 carries.
“Levi had to take on a bigger role with injuries to our two main running backs. Our line did a great job blocking all night and opened up running lanes when we needed them the most,” stated Gantt.
The defense came up big for the Lions as well. The defense limited the Wildcats to 76 total yards of offense and four first downs in the second half. Defensive end Carter Grant came up with two fumble recoveries and Mancilla and Emmanuel Rosas each returned interceptions for touchdowns in the comeback. Perhaps the biggest play in the contest came after the Lions went up 39-35 with 2:40 still left in the game when Nathan Haden forced a fumble on the kickoff that was recovered by Grant. The Lions were then able to run out the clock to preserve the win.
“This is probably the proudest I have ever been as a coach. We came into this game with so many injuries. The guys never quit. We made some adjustments at halftime and came out with a lot of energy in the second half. It was a complete team effort in the win,” summed up Gantt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.